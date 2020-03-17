Forte: Concert canceled, but 'Scheherazade' lives on

This weekend’s scheduled performance by the Yakima Symphony Orchestra was to have been the focal point of the 2019-20 concert season, tying together a seasonlong focus on storytelling with the ongoing thread of remarkable women who have been featured all year as composers and performers.
The YSO’s own principal clarinetist, Angelique Poteat, has spent months not only preparing a performance of Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, which she discussed in this space two weeks ago, but also composing a new work of her own that was to be premiered at the concert.
Concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck last week shared her perspective as the featured solo violinist and storytelling protagonist in Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” a role that requires a similarly intensive regimen of preparation and practice.
As different corners of the world are thrown into varying states of upheaval by the spread of COVID-19, and orchestras across the globe are forced to cancel concerts in the interest of public health, it is all too easy to focus on what we are losing, when there is still much music and art to share and to look forward to.
Earlier this week, the YSO was pleased to announce that this Saturday’s canceled program will be performed sometime in the 2021-22 season (the next season that it can be possible), as this is an important program that deserves to be heard. As part of that announcement, and as a musical gift to YSO patrons, Dillenbeck provided a brief video performance of one of the most iconic solo passages from “Scheherazade,” which can be found on the YSO website (www.ysomusic.org).
In that video, she is wearing what she had planned to wear in the concert performance as a surprise for the audience: the Scheherazade-inspired costume that has adorned the cover of the YSO’s brochure and program book all season, created by Yakima resident and internationally recognized apparel designer Carolyn Schactler. This costume will be among many of Schactler’s pieces included in an upcoming exhibition at the Yakima Valley Museum, currently scheduled to open May 9.
Even without a concert, the YSO has plenty to look forward to this weekend. Details of the upcoming 50th season were to have been released at the performance; instead, they will be released on the YSO website beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. This landmark season program will include “bucket list” repertoire for musicians and audience members alike, with a special gala performance featuring a major guest artist. Early subscription orders will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
More information is available on the YSO website and Facebook page, where we look forward to sharing more joyful music along with updates and interesting tidbits in the weeks to come.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.