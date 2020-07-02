Forte: Column keeps symphony in touch with its friends

Our Forte column this week is number 162 in a continuous weekly discussion about “all things orchestra.”
The YSO has been a grateful participant in this opportunity created by the Yakima Herald-Republic in June 2017. In these pages we have together shared three concert seasons and begun to look forward to a fourth, the upcoming 50th Season for YSO, In Full Bloom.
Our earliest readers followed along in the development of a new YSO summer concert series performed in the breathtaking Cave B venue in Quincy. The first concert of that memorable summer series of magnificent music and spectacular sunsets was performed just over three years ago on June 25, 2017.
Many YSO voices have shared stories and perspectives on music and aspects of live orchestral performance, including music director Lawrence Golan, concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck, principal oboe Brent Hages, principal clarinet Angelique Poteat, principal bassoon Ryan Hare, principal horn Jeffrey Snedeker, principal trombone Sara Mayo, principal tuba David McLemore, principal percussion and YAMA Teaching Artist Josh Gianola, principal keyboard Anne Schilperoort, chorusmaster Justin Raffa, YAMA Teaching Artist Jen Moultine and executive director David Rogers. Through them our community has grown closer to the orchestra and developed an insider’s understanding of the work and lives of professional orchestra musicians.
Forte has been a friendly guide to concerts, sharing stories and providing background to the music and composers on upcoming performances. Through it, audiences have developed a deeper connection to the music and an increased readiness to enjoy each performance.
Forte has been a place to celebrate our community’s young musicians through the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra, Yakima Ensemble for Strings, Yakima Music en Acción and the Meet the Orchestra program held in collaboration with the Yakima Valley Museum. It has been a place to share and invite participation of everyone in unique community collaborations that begin with a musical idea and expand exponentially through art and science, all while organically building connections and nurturing creativity. Readers will recall with smiles the Voyage of the Monarch, Pollinators — A Hero’s Life and Nature’s Storytellers collaborations.
Now, in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, while our ability to be together in person has paused, Forte is more important than ever. The symphony’s priority is to be together; the essence of our most fundamental work — live orchestral music — can only truly be experienced when we collectively, musicians and audience, are present with and for one another.
Until we can again gather together in person, we meet instead online through virtual events and performances, through printed and electronic media, and here, through words, in Forte. Week in and week out, Forte documents, inspires, sheds light and builds understanding. Because of it, when we return to the stage and the theater, we will arrive as good friends who know each other and have kept in touch, ready for the next great adventures.