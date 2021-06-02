Forte: Celebrating the symphony with a stellar lineup

Fifteen months ago, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra was preparing to spend the upcoming year celebrating its 50th season with an array of blockbuster programs on The Capitol Theatre stage.
That celebration, of course, had to be postponed, and this week the YSO is releasing details of its 2021-22 season, now celebrating the 50th anniversary of the orchestra’s first season, in 1971-72.
The offerings include many of the programs originally planned for 2020-21, including "Cirque de la Symphonie" and "The Music of Queen" in the Pops Series, along with Mahler’s Fifth Symphony and the complete Brandenburg Concerti in the Classical Series. Those are in addition to some new programs and concerts postponed from spring 2020, such as "Scheherazade and Other Remarkable Women" and a tribute to John Williams.
While the exact concert date has not yet been confirmed, the rescheduled gala concert in July 2022 with violin superstar Joshua Bell will be available only to subscribers until January 2022.
In the meantime, YSO subscribers have had something else to celebrate this spring. While many performing arts groups around the state have been talking about preparing to reopen live performances to in-person audiences after more than a year off the stage, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra has been performing to live audiences since April. Three programs so far have featured string quartet, woodwind quintet and an octet of strings and winds, beginning at The Seasons Performance Hall and then moving in May to the Yakima Convention Center. So far, in-person attendance has been limited only to current season subscribers, with online live streaming available to others.
Programming for the remainder of the YSO’s reconfigured season has just been announced, with performances through the end of July. The next two programs will feature a brass quintet on June 19 in "A Night at the Movies," with great film music from James Bond to The Wizard of Oz; and on June 20 a quintet of clarinet and strings for "The Mozart Clarinet Quintet," a program that also includes a quintet by Afro-British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and a violin/clarinet duet composed by YSO’s principal clarinetist, Angelique Poteat.
July programs will take the form of a two-week mini-festival, with both midweek and weekend performances starting July 20 and concluding July 31 with a program of wind serenades conducted by YSO Music Director Lawrence Golan. These programs will include a variety of small ensemble combinations including brass, strings, winds and percussion, and a variety of repertoire from the Brahms Horn Trio to Joplin rags.
All programs will be presented at the newly expanded Convention Center, where the size of the spaces, the upgraded ventilation system and the intensive sanitizing protocols can safely accommodate the greatest number of subscribers. Due to challenges with scheduling and the special licensing required for much of the programming, livestreaming of these programs will no longer be available. More information is available at www.ysomusic.org.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.