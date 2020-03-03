Forte: Benny Goodman and Aaron Copland’s clarinet concerto

The clarinet, valued for its versatility, range and pure sinusoidal timbre, has enjoyed the attention of many of classical music’s greatest composers. Earning substantial credibility as a serious solo instrument after Mozart gifted it with a concerto and numerous chamber works, the instrument went on to accomplish great feats, including pulling Brahms out of retirement to compose some of his most profoundly sublime pieces of chamber music. However, it is the gifted clarinetists, who inspired these and many other composers, who deserve a great deal of credit for the wealth of tasteful repertoire.
One of these clarinetists was Benny Goodman. Although he was known for being the “King of Swing” due to his success as a jazz musician, he developed a great appreciation for classical music in his 20s and soon began flexing his muscles as a classical soloist. Most importantly, he also used his influence to commission some of the world’s greatest composers to write new music for him. This list includes Bartok, Hindemith, Poulenc and Aaron Copland.
Copland’s approach to writing his “Clarinet Concerto for Goodman” is quintessentially Copland. The piece begins expansively, taking advantage of the clarinet’s serene sound and its ability to blend well with strings. A rhapsodic cadenza then emerges and transitions the piece into a fast-paced dance inspired by jazz and Latin-American rhythms. Interestingly, Copland chose to compose the entire cadenza, now one of the most famous cadenzas in clarinet solo repertoire, instead of leaving it up to Goodman, an expert improviser, to create one himself. Copland stated that it “is not ad lib as in cadenzas of many traditional concertos; I always felt there was enough room in interpretation even when everything is written out.”
This expertly crafted work, including the indispensable cadenza, certainly leaves ample room for clarinetists to show off expressive creative license, making every performance arrestingly unique. Thanks to Benny Goodman’s legacy, I am grateful to have the opportunity to perform Copland’s masterpiece with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra live at The Capitol Theatre on March 21. See you there!
• The Yakima Symphony Orchestra has recently been awarded a performance grant by Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy, which works to level the playing field for women composers and to celebrate the legacy of The Women’s Philharmonic. For almost 25 years beginning in 1980, the Women’s Philharmonic was an orchestra comprised entirely of women performing music composed by women, addressing the under-representation of women within the mainstream classical music world.
• YSO’s March 21 program, “Scheherazade and Other Remarkable Women,” is the focal point of a season-long programming “thread” through which women are featured as composers and performers. In addition to performing Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, Angelique Poteat, YSO principal clarinet, will perform a world premiere composition of her own.
