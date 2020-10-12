Forte: Bach is soothing comfort in a troubled time

I was lucky to have a project last week that involved creativity, music and helpfulness.
An ensemble I play in wanted to create short videos for public school students who are stuck on screens during this pandemic. The idea: Combine a little stretching and breathing with a moment of music, providing a break between classes. With no blueprint to work from, I spent time thinking about how to shape this video into a moment of connection and enrichment.
When I saw my doctor recently, we discussed children who are falling by the wayside during this time. Only three students in her child’s class had adult supervision and help at home during the school day. Many parents don’t have the resources to both feed their families and be at home to help with online learning. Imagine the heartbreak of leaving home in the morning, knowing your beloved 7-year-old has to cope with trying to use a tablet computer when they may not yet be fully able to read.
On top of that, how scary would it be for a child to see all of the tumult today, observing how their caregivers are impacted by it all?
The most important thing my video could offer was a sense of comfort, of not being alone. I played Bach, and mentioned the chaos happening in the world of 1700, when Bach was 15; earthquakes and tsunamis, capital cities burning down in great fires, countless wars raging across Europe. In America, Catholic priests were ejected from New York and Massachusetts under penalty of death.
If Bach could draw comfort from music to get through his world, we can, too.
And you know what? Playing the Bach pieces did comfort me. And opening my heart, sharing, and finding a small way to be of help comforted me, too.
It turns out that 1700 also held some shining moments amid the chaos: The piano was invented, and William Penn started holding meetings advocating for the emancipation of enslaved people. Maybe there is hope for our time, too.
Find something to do to help someone. And listen to some Bach if you can.
• Denise Dillenbeck is Yakima Symphony Orchestra concertmaster. She and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more about her and her role at www.ysomusic.org/about/concertmaster.