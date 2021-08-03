Capitol Theatre: Yakima's grande dame to reopen with stellar season

The “Capitol Best” 2021-22 season at The Capitol Theatre brings us all back together with a series that will reignite your passion for live theater, and quite a bit more.
Renewing subscribers are currently confirming their seats, and new subscriptions will be on sale after Aug. 20. Tours may start a bit later in the fall than usual, but the national tour of “Hairspray” pulls all of its pieces together here in Yakima. Its shoulder-swaying, wiggle-in-your-seats, infectious energy perfectly kicks off our new season. We open the Capitol Best series with its preview performances Nov. 12-13. Note that the Nov. 13 (Saturday) performance will be a 2 p.m. matinee.
Jan. 12-13 brings us “Waitress,” a relatively new Broadway favorite based on the 2007 movie of the same name that starred Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. Like the perfectly crafted pies created by it lead character, “Waitress” serves up all its bittersweetness and promise with music provided by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles.
“Jersey Boys,” previously scheduled in the 2019-2020 “Capitol Best” series and postponed by COVID, makes it way to the Capitol stage Feb. 9-10. This musical biography of the Four Seasons showcases the rise, personal clashes and, ultimately, triumph of a group of friends whose music became the symbol of a generation.
In March, The Capitol Theatre introduces Aquila Theatre to the Valley. One of the foremost producers of classical theater in the United States, Aquila brings together world-class British and American actors to present innovative interpretations of classic works. On tour for this season we welcome productions of “The Great Gatsby” and Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”
The “Best” series wraps up in May with a tribute to David Bowie called “StarDust,” performed by the incomparable Complexions Contemporary Ballet. Formerly principal dancers with American Ballet Theatre and Alvin Ailey, co-founders and artistic directors Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden have developed Complexions into one of the most recognized, diverse and respected performing arts brands in the world.
To meet the pent-up demand of 18 months without live performances, three more events will add even greater variety to the Capitol lineup. These performances share the excitement and diversity of the artists often provided strictly in our “Capitol Kids” series. But don’t be mistaken: Tthese are events for the whole family, even those without kids.
Everyone “of a certain age” who remembers Saturday morning cartoons won’t want to miss the chance to share those childhood memories with a live version of “School House Rock” at 2 p.m. Jan. 16. Another event pre-empted by COVID and back on the schedule explores the best contemporary classical sound from “Black Violin” on March 1.
Finally, indulge in the music of Lundú from Arequipa, Peru. Their first North American tour is sponsored by the U.S. State Department and brings them to Yakima for several days, with a public performance March 11. Lundú shares the spirit of acoustic traditions and the contemporary songbook where Indigenous, Latin and Afro-Peruvian rhythms and music intertwine.
The season is exciting, diverse and full of must-see opportunities. So don’t miss out. The theater will follow CDC guidelines in response to any and all protocols related to COVID as expressed at the time of each event. Just as Yakima does everything it can to reduce the spread of the virus, and everyone is encouraged to do their part individually, The Capitol Theatre remains committed to the health and vibrancy of our community.
See you in the lobby.