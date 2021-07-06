Capitol Theatre: Preparations underway for new seasons at The Capitol

The Capitol Theatre benefited greatly by the generosity of the Yakima community throughout the pandemic while also taking full advantage of regional, state and federal funding to sustain operations. Federal funding at unprecedented levels of support for nonprofits relieved the pressure on organizations that already work on the slightest of margins.
Confirmation of a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from the Small Business Administration means The Capitol Theatre has the resources it needs to hire, train, resupply and restart as it needs to hit the ground running to get ready for the fall. Also, a huge thanks goes to state Sen. Curtis King for his efforts in securing $250,000 in this biennium capital budget to replace all of the Capitol’s stage curtains.
Governors across the country are adapting protocols based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Theaters rely on full houses to make presenting live performances affordable -- and current expectations allow for full capacity with no social distancing for indoor venues the size of The Capitol Theatre. With that, agents and producers have the confidence to piece together the pathways for nationwide tours to resume. As the final pieces fall into place, season announcements are shaping up for the Capitol Best series, Town Hall speaker series and Yakima Symphony Orchestra performances.
The Capitol Theatre is preparing to welcome audiences back this fall. Previous subscribers will receive renewal notifications for the Capitol Best series within a week or two, as soon as the final tour dates are confirmed. New subscribers will be able to order tickets in August, and single-ticket sales are expected at the beginning of September.
Sixteen months without public events in the facility provided a wealth of time to clean, inventory, organize and prioritize. Some of the changes will be visible, but a lot are behind the scenes. New fire escapes will replace their older versions on each side of the facility, and a renovated box office will improve the interface between patrons and staff.
COVID-19 has the Capitol staff ever more mindful of reducing points of contact between patrons and staff. With the intention of addressing that and considering the environmental impact of printing programs for every event, a significant change for Capitol Best patrons will be the shift from printed playbills/program books to a digital format. It also allows greater flexibility for last-minute changes and additional information too costly to regularly include in printed programs.
QR Codes on tickets and lobby signage will direct patrons to the Capitol website to view the show’s program and additional materials, which will also be available in the week preceding each event and available afterward as well. This will also necessitate a series of upgrades to the Capitol Theatre website over the next few months to make navigating the site easier and accommodate the new and varied information provided. All of this will roll out in stages as everything is being ramped up at the same time.
The website will also introduce and outline a new program called Capitol Friends, designed specifically for patrons with a passion. Donors and subscribers to the Capitol have long received discounts and rewards to reflect their greater commitment. Capitol Friends adds a new layer for households that desire a greater level of engagement -- invitations to special events, VIP access, workshops, master classes, volunteer opportunities and a whole lot more. Additional information will be shared with longtime donors and subscribers in short order, with website updates provided soon thereafter.
Keep an eye out for more information to come, and check out all the websites for organizations that use The Capitol Theatre. We’re all scrambling to get as much information out as soon as possible. We know just how excited Yakima is to return to nights out at the Capitol.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He writes this monthly column for SCENE. For more about The Capitol Theatre, visit capitoltheatre.org.