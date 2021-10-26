Capitol Theatre: Popular 'Hairspray' to spread its joy in Yakima

What better way to welcome Broadway back to The Capitol Theatre than an evening with “the nicest kids in town.” That reference can mean only one thing: "Hairspray" is coming to Yakima.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
While starting the Capitol Best series a little later than usual, this new touring production pulls no punches. It reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
And the history:
• The original Broadway production previewed at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in 2002 and opened on Broadway later that same year at the Neil Simon Theatre.
• It took the Tony Awards by storm in 2003 with 13 nominations and eight wins, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book, and Best Direction of a Musical.
• Its opening in London’s West End a few years later earned the production four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical.
The powerhouse personalities that lead this touring cast include Andrew Leavitt, aka Nina West (from "RuPaul’s Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Toneisha Harris (from NBC’s "The Voice") as Motormouth Maybelle, and Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad.
And this story, which showcases a 16-year old in Baltimore in the 1960s, could not be more relevant for a 2021 audience.
First of all, this “little dancing engine that could” fable exemplifies the can-do spirit that has pulled the performing arts industry out the other side of an otherwise devastating period. A tale of true female empowerment shows that a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) can change the world. And despite the cultural forces that try to hold us down, collectively we have the power to change direction, change lives and move beyond discrimination in its many guises.
The touring season starts later than usual for many shows this year as the industry redefines its travel and engagement policies in order to keep the artists safer while traveling from city to city in the era of COVID. The company actually starts its tour in Yakima with two-week pre-tour tech and preview performances. Once finished here, the company zips all the way down to San Diego for the tour’s premiere performances and a full year of hopping from town to town. The investments made generation after generation into The Capitol Theatre by the Yakima community has made it the go-to venue for shows opening their tours on the West Coast.
Like all performing arts, sports and entertainment venues across the state, The Capitol Theatre follows strict protocols to provide the safest possible space for our artists, our staff and our audiences. A statewide mask mandate requires that masks be worn at all times inside the theater. A COVID vaccine verification is required for all patrons, along with a valid picture ID that matches the bearer with the card. For those unable or unwilling to get the vaccine, a negative COVID PCR test result provided by a lab taken within 72 hours of the event is an acceptable alternative. Rapid tests and at-home test results are not accepted at this time. While managing all the additional staffing and procedures of the COVID protocols, and out of an abundance of caution, the bars at The Capitol Theatre will not be operating through the end of the calendar year. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to ensure that shows can start on time.
