Capitol Theatre: Neon to light the way to a brighter future

Downtown revitalization wears many faces depending on the community and its resources. In Central Washington there are amazing examples of distinct approaches. History and artistry lead the way in Toppenish with its wonderfully expressive murals. For whatever reason, Leavenworth chose a Bavarian-Alpine theme, and its community identity is branded with every painted shutter and ornate stucco façade.
Yakima could use a well-defined unifying theme with an artistic focus. All credit to the amazing staff with Yakima Valley Tourism. All of the great products and resources of our region are showcased and promoted, and people come to our Valley for our wine country, our outdoor activities and any number of other awesome qualities. Of course there is still that ever-present, pesky sign as you enter town that gets too much attention as it promotes Yakima relative to some desert town in California.
In Yakima, the Light Project has percolated as a branding idea for at least 15 years. Its inspiration celebrates the beauty and abundance that comes with the 300-plus days of sunlight per year that we enjoy and its nurturing influences. Developing from the project’s original exhibit at Allied Arts and notable exhibits at The Seasons Performance Hall and other venues, it’s not surprising that the Yakima Arts Commission picked as a primary project to wrap the utility boxes that control our traffic lights with colorful examples from Yakima’s artists.
The most glorious advancement of the project concept so far was turning the historic Larson Building into a beacon that illuminates the night sky and colorfully defines the center of the city. With that as an anchor for a central corridor concept, additional projects are developing. We can boost our main street profile and add a sense of security by lighting up some of our side streets as well, all the while celebrating some iconic images of the Valley’s history.
As the be-all and end-all of historical and cultural artifacts of the region, the Yakima Valley Museum has acquired quite the array of neon signs that have adorned hotels, restaurants, laundromats and the like from decades past. Without the space to adequately display the bounty of its collection, there is an option up for consideration.
The north face of The Capitol Theatre is a near uninterrupted, multi-story surface running the full length from Third Street to Fourth Street. It would serve as a massive canvas to display the playfulness, the vibrancy and the history of our Valley while also lighting up one of the most-used alleyways in the downtown core. It would also elevate the excitement of heading downtown for a night at the theater and adding activities that would extend the stay.
The Downtown Association of Yakima does an amazing job living up to its mission of making the downtown region a safe, clean, walkable neighborhood that invites one to linger. Along with others in community leadership, they envision a downtown district that draws creative and financial investment by becoming a premier gathering space. Many projects intended to advance that community initiative have flickered or been extinguished by forces less focused on a future that grows from new ideas.
Enhancing one of the community’s most established gathering spaces may be the compromise that adds another success along the path toward growth. Visual elements that recall the draw of downtown as the hub for culture and cruising, dining and diversions may reinforce and reinvigorate the economy and engagement in our central core. Choosing light as the distinctive element that defines the beauty of our city may be the key to an ever brighter future.
• Charlie Robin is CEO of The Capitol Theatre. He writes this column every four weeks for SCENE. For more about The Capitol Theatre, visit capitoltheatre.org.