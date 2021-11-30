Bravo: The life-changing story of Ed Bernier

In case you didn’t get the hint from the hoopla of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday, allow me to break the news to you. It’s December, and as a result ‘tis the season of the gift exchange.
It’s the time of year when we search for that special present to be given to that special someone (secretly hoping that they’re doing the same). Once we find the prize, we imagine and rehearse the gift exchange many times. “If I got it right, she’ll say …,” or “If this goes wrong, I should probably tell him ….” The tension can only be released when the gift swap actually happens.
This is a little piece of theater, isn’t it?
In fact, I would propose that every piece of live theater is actually a type of gift exchange. An exchange in which the actors and technicians say, “Here’s a show we’ve chosen and rehearsed for you. We really hope you like it!” On the other side of the lights, the audience says, “I’m giving you the gift of my attention. Gee, I hope you have a good story for me!” Then, at an agreed upon time, like the gift it’s intended to be, the play “opens.” An hour or two later, when the lights come up after the closing scene, both actors and audience say “thank you” to each other through the ritual of applause and taking a bow.
Sometimes this theatrical gift exchange is memorable; sometimes easily forgotten. And sometimes, the experience is life changing.
To my point, let me offer a true story -- a real-life, honest to goodness, no kiddin’ story -- of the gifts of theater. Specifically, the gifts of the Warehouse Theatre. This story came to the WTC via email from the man who lived it.
This is the story of C. Edward Bernier.
Having graduated from Selah High School in 1954, Ed enrolled in Yakima Valley Junior College with hopes of being a forestry major. However, once he took French on the advice of his faculty adviser, Bernier says, “The thought of forestry fled from my mind.” He went on to take classes in English, history, poetry, television and, most importantly for this story, theater.
The college's drama instructor at that time was Robert Neuenschwander, and he “coaxed” Ed into roles in several productions there. Come the summer of 1955, Neuenschwander was tapped to direct a play for the Yakima Little Theatre Group (now the Warehouse Theatre Company). Ed was encouraged to be in it.
Now, in this festive season, I feel compelled to point out that this story owes a large debt to three angels. That’s because the August 1955 production at Yakima Valley Junior College was “My Three Angels” by Sam and Bella Spewak. “Neuenschwander cast me as Paul … the part of Marie Louise was played by two women, one whose name was Sheila, the other whose name was Geraldine Hildebrand.”
Ed worked for the Yakima Parks Department that summer, starting at 7 a.m. and stopping at 3 p.m. “I would rush home in my 1937 Chevy coupe, clean up and get to rehearsal at 6 p.m., then work on the show and the set until late at night,” says Bernier. After rehearsal the cast and crew often "gravitated to the Donut Shop. Doughnut and coffee time ran until well after midnight.” Ed would then hop in the coupe, head for home, and do the whole thing over again the next day.
Being cast in that production turned out to be one of those life-changing gifts for Ed. Apparently there was something magical in those doughnuts and coffee and the experience of working on “My Three Angels.” One year and five days after the show closed, Geraldine (Jerry) Hildebrand became Ed’s wife -- “and here we are 65 years later!”
Bernier went on to earn a French degree from the University of Washington, teach French at home and abroad, and in the mid-1960s he and Jerry applied and were chosen for the Foreign Service.
One of their terms of service was in Kabul, Afghanistan. Their charge was to promote American culture there. When he arrived in Kabul, Ed was, “astounded to see that my assignment as director of the U.S. Information Cultural Center put me in charge of an extensive English language program … but more importantly, a 350-seat, fully equipped theater.”
Bernier realized that theater was a unique medium through which to share American culture and education that could not be gained in any other way. This was a foreign gift exchange of cultures. A gift of international diplomacy.
Ed wasted little time in establishing theater workshops at the facility, including stage craft, lighting and basic acting technique, all made possible because he “had recruited several ‘hippies’ with theatrical backgrounds to operate the workshops.” This was the early ‘70s, after all, and it was not uncommon for young anti-war Americans to travel to foreign countries to avoid the draft. Many were talented artists, and theater gave them a chance to share their gifts.
The American Center Theatre (ACT) went on to develop two separate companies, “one producing in English (to appeal to the English-speaking diplomatic community) and one producing in Farsi for the benefit of local audiences,” says Bernier. They charged admission for the English plays and used the proceeds to pay that company as well as the Afghan troupe. In all, he oversaw the production of 30 nights of English-language productions and 40 nights of Farsi shows.
To underline the power of the theatrical gift exchange, consider the events around the American Center Theatre’s second Farsi production, "The Odd Couple." The show, adapted with publisher permission to reflect Afghan attitudes, ran for a week. It sold to full houses and got outstanding media coverage in local newspapers. The night after it closed, while relaxing at home after a great run, Ed got a call from the embassy. There was a mob outside the cultural center, and the Afghan police had shown up!
When Ed arrived at the center, it appeared that publicity and word of mouth had been extremely successful. "Scores of Afghans were demanding to see the show, some of whom claimed to have bought tickets, though we did not charge for the production.” This was a crowd demanding to receive their gift! Bernier’s diplomatic skills were put to good use as he was able to calm the crowd through the promise of more theater in the weeks to follow.
Bernier’s original email expressed his great pleasure at seeing that the Warehouse Theatre Company is still going strong. “The Warehouse Theatre gave me not only valuable acting experience, but a wonderful wife of 65 years. And the theatrical acting experience gave both of us head starts as Foreign Service officers, with postings in Iran, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Washington, D.C, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and Pakistan,” he says.
Bernier adds: “I credit all of this diplomatic success to my much earlier introduction to the power of drama at the Warehouse Theatre, an experience that propelled me into realizing the power of one's suspending disbelief to sit back and enjoy drama at whatever level, in whatever theater, in whatever culture. In my opinion,” says Bernier, “the Warehouse Theatre Company is priceless.”
Now that’s a gift exchange.
P.S. Need further proof of theater’s gifts? My wife Sandy and I started dating after she did my makeup for “Out of the Frying Pan,” a play we did during our senior year in high school. That was 1977; we married in 1980. Theater changed our lives.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in this space every four weeks.