Bravo: My dancing soul doth celebrate Shakespeare's birthday

Friday is a big day in the world of theater. It’s April 23, and you know what that means!
Or perhaps you don’t.
April 23 is the day theatrical types worldwide celebrate William Shakespeare’s birthday. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564, Will turns a robust 467 this year. Or would have. Anyway, his birthday will not go unnoticed. Parties will be thrown, celebratory feasts will be eaten and more than a little cake will disappear. All in celebration of the Bard of Avon, the single most important playwright in the history of the English language.
If you are like many — if not most — people, you may find this idea a bit ridiculous. But I, for one, am awaiting the day with bated breath. And that is something I could not do if it weren’t for Shakespeare. In fact, neither could you.
You see, the phrase “bated breath” is one of a countless number of phrases that made their way into your life after first appearing in a Shakespearean play. In this case you’re indebted to "The Merchant of Venice," believed to have been first performed in 1605. Have you ever said that “love is blind”? Or been told that “all that glitters is not gold"? Same source (though Will wrote it as “glisters”).
In fact, if you’ve ever played “fast and loose” or gone on a “wild-goose chase,” decided to “break the ice” or refused to “budge an inch,” you really have Shakespeare to thank for it. Each of those phrases can be traced back to his works. They either first appeared there or became popular because he used them in a play.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about William Shakespeare’s plays is that we know anything about them at all. In Shakespeare’s day — during the reign of Elizabeth I followed by King James I — plays were all meant to be performed, not read. They were written down for the sole purpose of being memorized rather than memorialized. Once a play was performed a few times, it was typically retired. If it weren’t for the dedication and commitment of two of his close friends, all the plays could have been lost.
It wasn’t until 1623, seven years after Shakespeare died (on his birthday, coincidentally), that John Heminges and Henry Condell were able to gather nearly all the plays together to be compiled in a volume now known as the "First Folio." The two were fellow actors and shareholders with Shakespeare in the theater troupe known as The King’s Men. We actually have them to thank for everything that makes Shakespeare, well ... Shakespeare.
The popularity of the Bard in our time is undeniable. Two of the books on the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year 2020 list were Shakespearian: Maggie O’Farrell’s “Hamnet” and James Shapiro’s “Shakespeare in a Divided America."
Copies of Portland writer Ian Doescher’s “William Shakespeare’s Star Wars" trilogies fly off the shelves. (He's done three: one for the original trilogy, one for the prequels and one for the sequels. Titles include “Verily a New Hope," "The Phantom of Menace" and “The Merry Rise of Skywalker.") In September, look for “William Shakespeare’s Avengers: The Complete Works.” It will put Shakespearean language in the mouths of Earth’s mightiest heroes.
Theatrically, one of William Shakespeare’s plays is performed somewhere in the world every single day. Though some plots are problematic by today’s standards, they urge theatergoers to lean into the issues. The plays are performed because their themes are broad, timeless and universal. They’re performed because their characters are engaging. They’re performed because their language is beautiful and challenging for actors.
And, they’re performed because they’re free.
At over 400 years old, copyright for the plays is not an issue and production rights are nonexistent. If you can download a copy, you can revise it for your needs and mount it to perform for the public at virtually no cost.
Yakima’s most recent Shakespearean production was the popular comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The joint project between Yakima Valley College and the Warehouse Theatre Company was presented in the summer of 2019. The partnership was slated to continue in 2020 but was suspended by the COVID outbreak. The two organizations will rekindle that relationship when it is once again safe to do so.
In the meantime, our lives will continue to be filled with chances to become Bardophiles. Though Yakima’s theaters remain dark for the time being, there are ways to take part in some revels. Just as Will’s works survived multiple shutdowns due to the plague running wild in London, he survives our current pandemic online and on air.
An internet search for virtual Shakespeare performances yields site after site offering access to anyone from virtually anywhere. There are also podcasts galore dedicated to Will.
Indeed, when it comes to Shakespeare’s work, it would appear he had it right: “All the world’s a stage.”