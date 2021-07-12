Bravo: Live theater (er, 'theatre') is coming back

Live theatre is coming back!
Yes, I know the standard American spelling of “theatre” ends in “er” abd not “re,” but when it comes to live productions, I can’t help but go a little United Kingdom and spell it like the Brits; they seem to somehow embody an elevation of things theatrical. And I’m aware that it flies in the face of custom established all the way back in the 18th century, shortly after the American Revolution. But the American spelling came from Noah Webster, after all, not Noah from the Bible, so it’s not sacred.
Besides, as a career English teacher, I am certain of one thing: The English language has fuzzy rules.
Hence, in the case of the return of live performance? Of actor and audience coming together safely, breathing the same air again? Of stories told in person to those who want to be transported, transfixed and transformed? Of the literal creation of a community at each performance? Well, the words of the most famous Briton ever come to mind. I believe William Shakespeare would say it is “such stuff as dreams are made on.”
So, I just have to go with “theatre.”
That’s not the point anyway. The point is, it’s coming back and coming back soon.
For example, last week Valley Musical Theatre in Ellensburg presented “Greater Tuna.” Performed in the Elks Ballroom of the Hotel Windrow, this two-man comedy featured Jim Denison and Patrick Nolan portraying 20 characters in all. Though audience sizes were limited for social distancing purposes, the support VMT received was phenomenal. Denison — the theatre’s board president — shared, “It just feels so good to be in front of an audience again, and hearing them laugh is indescribable.”
That’s theatre.
This week the Warehouse Theatre Company is partnering with Educational Service District 105 and its 21st Century summer school grant to bring third- through fifth-grade students from Adams Elementary School to WTC to take part in summer drama camp. Credit for this arrangement is due to a lot of coordination between WTC’s Sandy Jennings (my wife, full disclosure) and ESD’s Julia Krolikowski, a community prevention specialist and summer school manager. The camp is free to these students, and the company is able to provide all of the materials for the puppets and the refreshments throughout the week thanks to a Tulalip Cares Grant from the Tulalip Tribes.
Twenty-plus participants are engaged in theatrical play that not only teaches about dramatic performance, but also supports social and emotional growth and well-being. The campers are working in small groups to learn about different styles of puppetry and build their own puppet shows. As director Ruth Veselka says, “The camp gives them the opportunity to create the character of the puppet while seeing the strength in their own character.”
At week’s end, the students will perform and record their show to be put on YouTube for parents and families to watch and share. Veselka is assisted by Brittany Berger, Stephen Clark, Rebecca Festa, Sandy Jennings, Pat Seely, Kira Veselka and Carter Williams. Each of them, Veselka included, is volunteering their time to the cause.
That’s educational theatre.
Tonight marks the world premiere performance of “How Can I Love You,” a contemporary musical that happens to be the first-ever offering of the fledgling Ancient Lakes Theatre Festival. The festival is at the Cave B Estate Winery next to The Gorge Amphitheatre. The 9 p.m. curtain time should ensure that this outdoor venue — Stage B — can take full emotional advantage of its beautiful surroundings.
That’s new theatre.
The WTC is hard at work to be fully prepared to open the doors for its fall show. Air-handling units have been upgraded to ensure best air circulation, online ticketing will be fully available to reduce wait time and allow for touchless scanning at entry, and hand-sanitizing stations will be plentiful. The company is one week away from announcing its lineup for the four-show 2021-22 season. Auditions for the fall show will be Aug. 9-10, and that show opens Sept. 17.
That’s community theatre.
The long and short of it is that we’ve all been deprived of something while the pandemic raged over the past year. It has been a time of isolation and sacrifice, of loneliness and frustration. The pandemic is not yet completely behind us. But as vaccinations continue to increase and social activities begin to do the same, I think we can appreciate each other’s giddiness at a return of something like normalcy. We each have a happy place that’s beginning to reappear.
For me, that place is the theatre. No matter how you spell it.