Bravo: 'Little Women the Broadway Musical' and directing community theater from an 'adult place'

Thanksgiving night will see the return of a Yakima Valley tradition. That night, the next offering from the Warehouse Theatre Company, “Little Women the Broadway Musical,” will open, renewing the WTC’s decades-long effort to provide a bit of holiday hope and cheer to Yakima families. In fact, many families would tell you that their most fun and cherished Thanksgiving gatherings have included going to this little theater together after feasting and football.
Thankful patrons filled with turkey, pumpkin pie and a spirit of togetherness can be some of the most supportive community theater audiences one will ever encounter. They’re forgiving, too. They’ll overlook muffed lines or flubbed cues. It’s a time of generosity, and they generously offer their support.
But for “Little Women” director Brandon Lamb, it’s important that audience kindness is earned, not gifted. “I’m so excited to be directing our first musical production in nearly two years!” says Lamb. “This is such a great play with beautiful musical numbers, and I want Yakima to really experience a treat when they come to the show.”
And as a director, it’s Lamb’s job to build that whole experience, start to finish.
Theater directors assume a large part of the burden for a show’s success or failure. In community theater, the director is often the one who proposes the play in the first place. They’ve seen or read a play that moved them in some way, and they want to share it with a wider audience. If they convince a theater company to assume the cost of their production -- in terms of money and time -- they do so knowing they’re committing themselves to countless hours of work. In the case of the Warehouse Theatre Company, those are countless volunteer hours.
James Edmonson, a 38-year acting and directing veteran of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Ore., once put it this way: “I act from my child place, and I direct from my adult place.” Translation: acting is play; directing is work. Oh, directing is still fun and rewarding, but it comes with a good deal of responsibility.
In contrast to actors, directors start working on a show up to 18 months before it opens. Their first challenge is to recruit a production team. Directors have to be the coach of that team, creating the game plan that will lead to success. It requires vision, flexibility, communication and humor. And it requires all those things before actors even audition.
Lamb’s recruits for “Little Women” -- producer Pat Seely, lighting designer Bill Rathbone, costumer Mary Kloster, scenic designer Kristen Clinkenbeard, prop designer Chelle Bos and stage manager Teagan Hedding -- are all veterans of Warehouse Theatre work. Since “Little Women” is a musical, Lamb needed to add two positions not required for a standard or “straight” play: musical director Aimee Hostetler and choreographer Carolina Garza. Lamb is especially excited for Garza, a trained dancer who is now Yakima’s program director for the College Success Foundation.
“I’ve known Carol for years,” says Lamb. “But this is her first time choreographing a Warehouse show, so I haven’t really seen her work in her natural element -- the dance field. She just blew me away working with our cast.”
Creating a solid production team may come first, but perhaps one of the most challenging aspects of directing is casting the show. The audition process is one of both hope and fear for a director. The hope is that the characters built through imagination while reading and re-reading the play will walk through the door. The fear is they will not.
Says Lamb: “The arts are such an important part of my life. I know I would not be the man I am today without the opportunities provided to me through community theater. And that all started when I auditioned for the first time at the Warehouse 23 years ago. So, even though it’s tough to select a cast, I know how important auditions can be for people and I really appreciate everyone who auditions for a show.”
Auditions for “Little Women” drew what is considered a low turnout, as fewer than 20 people tried out for 11 roles. While that was of some concern to Lamb at the time, he is thrilled with his cast. “As written, the play calls for a younger cast, but based on the makeup of the group that auditioned, I needed to cast it with more mature actors,” he says. “The result is really strong, and they sound fantastic.”
The entire cast of actors and production team of “Little Women the Broadway Musical” will keep honing their skills as Thanksgiving Day draws near. Lines will be drilled; songs will be fine-tuned; dance steps will be rehearsed again and again; costumes will be sewn and re-sewn; props will be gathered; sets will be built; lights will be focused.
And all the while, director Brandon Lamb will be working from his “adult place” -- coaching, molding and shaping the show to best meet the vision he developed.
A vision that he hopes will reach Yakima audiences in their “child place.”
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in this space every four weeks.
Little Women: The Broadway Musical will be staged November 25-27, December 1-4, 8-11 at 7:30 with 2:00 matinees on December 4 and 11. Tickets: $22 Adults; $20 Seniors and Students.
Tickets available to the public starting November 18. Online at warehousetheatrecompany.org or phone the Box Office at 966-0951.
Box Office hours: 3:30 - 6:30 Monday - Saturday