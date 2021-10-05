Bravo: Kudos to the incomparable costumers

For those who say they can’t relate to theater, I give you … Halloween.
If you’re like roughly 65% of all Americans, you have plans to celebrate on Oct. 31. You’re already planning your costume, or you may be one of those people chuckling at others who would be so foolish as to wait this long to get started. Either way, when it comes to Halloween celebrations, costume is king.
You start with an idea -- let’s call it a vision -- of your appearance. You ask yourself, “Who should I be? How do I want my friends to react when I walk in? Do I want to make them laugh, scare the pants off them, or both?” You have one chance to make that first impression, and you want to get it right.
What you’re really doing, whether you’ve considered it or not, is creating a piece of theater. You’re planning to dress up to be someone you’re not for one night, and if all goes right your costume will inspire an emotional reaction in the audience of your peers.
That’s theater.
Modest theater costumers will tell you that they are no more important than any other member of the production team. That may be true. But just like your entrance to a Halloween party, if the costume is wrong the affect is lost and your audience just doesn’t react the way you want them to.
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre Company is fortunate to have multiple outstanding costumers. Last weekend represented a “shift change” of sorts between two of these costumers, Bonnie Alkofer and Mary Kloster. The fall production of “Clue: On Stage,” costumed by Alkofer, closed Saturday night. A few hours later, on Sunday afternoon, auditions for the holiday show, “Little Women the Broadway Musical,” were held and Kloster clocked in.
It sounds simple and straightforward. But this transition represents months of work.
The tried-and-true process shared by these two costumers is essentially the same. First, they want to get their hands on the script as soon as possible. That can be anywhere from six months to a year before the show is even cast. Says Kloster: “I want as much time with the script as I can get so I know the show as well as the director.” She adds that in community theater this is even more important as things like vacation plans and other real-life events may interfere.
“Reality sometimes encroaches on fantasy,” she says with a smile.
Once they’ve read the play and formed their own overall impressions, they meet with the director to compare thoughts. “I need to find out just what their vision is for the particular show,” says Alkofer. “I kind of see them as ‘captain of the ship,’ so I really need to know what they’re thinking. Then I can get started.”
Kloster agrees. “It’s like putting a jigsaw puzzle together; the director and I need to be working on the same puzzle. If we don’t have the same picture to start with, the pieces can’t come together.”
Then, it’s back to the script to begin the costume plot. This is painstaking work done page by page, character by character.
The thinking goes something like this: “What is the audience supposed to know about this character? How old is the character; where and when do they live? What are they wearing when they enter the scene? Do they change clothing during that scene? Is that done on stage or off? Does this change happen over a couple of pages, or will it require a quick change? Does the character carry any special props in their costume? Who else is on stage with them and what are they wearing? Are these two characters friendly or not? If they’re friendly, they should wear clothes that complement; if not, clothes that clash. What about the next scene? And the next? What about the next character?”
After these questions are answered, the actual costume design can begin. But even the best design is subject to the reality of auditions. A design for a tall, thin villain may be unusable when the actor chosen to play the role is neither of those things. “No plan really survives casting,” Kloster says.
“That’s true,” says Alkofer. “It makes flexibility very important to the process.”
Now that “Clue” has completed its run, Bonnie Alkofer can breathe a little more freely. She had five weeks working with actors to revise and polish her plan before the show opened. Now, three weeks and 10 sold-out performances later -- with weeks spent at the theater tending and mending costumes as needed -- any pressure related to painting the 1950s picture of “Clue” has lifted. Only laundering and returning some costumes to storage is left to be done.
Meanwhile, Mary Kloster’s plans to present the 1860s look of “Little Women” are just being put in motion. She’ll have until Thanksgiving night to sew and stitch her vision into reality. She is quick to point out that she won’t do it alone. She credits the many “costume angels” who add their sewing skills to the process; they do everything from building dresses from scratch, to sewing on buttons, to hand stitching hems in pants. “There’s no way I could put all of the fine touches on all those costumes without them,” she says. “But I really hope I can find someone who can do period makeup and hair. That would be the icing on the costuming cake!”
Once “Little Women” closes on Dec. 11, the Warehouse Theatre Company costume designers will be able to rest and appreciate their work through the holidays. That is, until the first week of January. That’s when casting for “The Savannah Sipping Society” happens. And the cycle continues.
Sort of makes choosing a Halloween costume seem a little less daunting, doesn’t it?
Costume or no costume -- trick or treat or something in between -- may you have a Happy Halloween. Let’s be honest. We all deserve it this year.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in this space every four weeks.