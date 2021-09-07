Bravo: Get a 'Clue' -- at the Warehouse Theatre

They’re in street clothes, but they’re all here -- Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Wadsworth the butler. Clearly, this is “Clue.” And just as you might expect, one of these guests at Boddy Manor is a murderer. A rapid-fire series of accusations reveals lead after lead. The tension mounts as the suspects hold their collective breaths, fearing the worst. The moment of revelation draws near. Then …
“Wait a minute -- can we go back? Weren’t we all supposed to gasp at that?”
This is actually a rehearsal for The Warehouse Theatre Company’s first production after its 18-month closure, “Clue: On Stage.” Far from stopping momentum, the question ignites the creativity in the room and the next five minutes are spent crafting that one moment in the final scene.
Director Ray Pritchard, producer Pat Seely and stage manager Hannah Pollard -- along with every actor in the room -- check their notes. All of them are focused and determined to get this right. And through experimentation and camaraderie, they do. That’s ensemble rehearsal; working together to craft the finer points of a simultaneous gasp. Why? Because everyone gasping at the same time is funny. Gasping separately is not.
Pritchard has assembled what he considers a “dream cast” to tackle the considerable challenges of bringing this comedy/murder mystery to the WTC stage. “This cast is fantastic. I’m so proud of the work they’re doing,” says Pritchard. “They’re solving problems left and right, and if I give them a suggestion during a scene, they apply the suggestion the very next time through.”
“Clue: On Stage” is a piece of ensemble theater of the first order and the chemistry of this ensemble is on full display. Working the final scene of the play for only the second time, the group is already fine tuning the comedy. Just one day removed from first walking the scene, actors are already adding nuances. The lines are delivered with accents, pace and comedic expression. The full ensemble is completely invested in the present moment.
Pritchard adds, “They’re bouncing ideas and bits off each other all the time. And all the suggestions are for the betterment of the play. No one is trying to be a standout -- they’re all working to make the show better.”
A great theater ensemble works like the proverbial well-oiled machine. Each player adds a unique piece to the story. Each designer behind the production -- costumes, lights, sound and sets -- works in tandem to generate momentum. Actors mesh with fellow actors to create fresh characters. The result is a product greater than the sum of its parts.
At its best, ensemble theater pulls the audience into the story so deeply that the boundary between actor and audience disappears. Suddenly, spectators become contributors and the play grows to be not just a performance but an experience.
This play, opening Sept. 17, has been in rehearsal since mid-August. The ensemble includes a refreshing combination of veterans and newcomers to the WTC stage. Audiences will surely recognize Meagan Lott (Cook), Randy Peltier (Colonel Mustard), Renae Powers (Yvette), Grace Schefter (Mrs. Peacock) and Chelan Shepherd (Miss Scarlet) from past work.
Stuart Crane (Policeman) and Matt Kincannon (Mr. Green) appear in just their second Warehouse Theatre production. The roster is rounded out by newcomers Braden Edgel (Chief of Police), Abiel Hoff (Professor Plumb), Diane Marr Longmire (Mrs. White), Noah Price (Wadsworth), Kaitlyn Rodriguez (Telegram Girl) and Dustin Shepherd-Hoppis (Motorist).
Pritchard and Seely are both giddy over the way the cast has gelled. “This script is really funny just as it is,” says Seely, “But this group of actors is taking it to the next level. They’re really great together.”
Seely is right. The script only takes a production so far. It’s the chemistry of the actors that breathes life and laughter into an ensemble piece. The cast is key, and this cast is a winner.
The stage play is based on the 1985 Paramount film which, in turn, was based on the Hasbro board game. Even if the “whodunnit” game isn’t a fixture in every household, nearly everyone has at least a nodding acquaintance with it. The original version was patented in 1947 and became a runaway best-selling game in the 1950s. It has been re-imagined and influenced by pop culture in multiple versions since.
Television shows from “The Simpsons” to “The Office,” from “The Big Bang Theory” to “Downton Abbey,” have been cleverly used to put a fresh spin on the game. Why those shows? What do they all have in common?
In a word: ensemble.
Audiences will have 10 chances to solve this whodunnit for themselves as “Clue: On Stage” runs Sept. 17-18, then Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. There are 2 p.m. matinee performances scheduled for Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. All performances are at the Warehouse Theatre, 1610 S. 24th Ave. in Yakima. For details and box office information, go to warehousetheatrecompany.org or phone the box office at 966-0951.
• Vance Jennings is executive director of the Warehouse Theatre Company. The company contributes a column in this space every four weeks.