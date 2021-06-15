Bravo: Celebrating a Warehouse Theatre dad at Father's Day

Even those with a casual connection to theater are familiar with the stereotype of the stage mom. Convinced that the only thing standing between her offspring and stardom is the lack of her personal influence, she is ready to do battle to make her child’s star shine. No matter the show, she is all in.
Stage dads are harder to find, though. Most dads have a deep desire to just make sure their child knows they saw the show. Dads tend to get sensory overload around actors fueled by adrenaline. They’re accomplished at getting in and getting out of a building unnoticed. If pressed into service, they’ll build set pieces, move furniture or take tickets out of duty as a supportive father, not so much as a theater lover. That’s because as a rule, though proud of their kids, dads stay in the background around theater.
But on this Thursday before Father’s Day, I feel compelled to point out that every rule has its exception. For generations, Yakima area performance halls and theaters have seen one such exception in Maurice “Moe” Broom. A retired vocational and tech director and teacher, Moe first helped design and run lights for the 1964 summer production of "Teahouse of the August Moon" at the Warehouse Theatre. He’s been a first-rate tech theater-maker ever since.
His three children — Mike Broom, 47; Ryan Broom, 44; and Anny Melcher, 35 — will tell you that since 1974, he has also been a first-rate theater dad.
If you come to Warehouse Theatre Company shows with any regularity, your experience has probably been influenced by Moe Broom in some way. For any given show, if he didn’t design the lighting or sound himself, he probably trained the person who did. And that training may have started at home.
“It has always been a family affair. All three of my kids have been involved with the Warehouse Theatre since the age of around 6 years old or so,” says Moe. “They’ve helped me hang and run lights, build sets, and in some cases even appeared on stage in productions.”
Mike credits his dad with exposing all the kids to theater at that early age and using it to teach life lessons.
“We learned all kinds of things about helping others and volunteering through our time as kids at the theater,” says Mike. “To this day, none of us skips a beat if asked to volunteer for a project. That came from working at the theaters with dad. We have kind of a family legacy of helping.”
Ryan adds, “I think that is actually a gift he gave to all three of us. Service and a strong work ethic.”
“We also learned about time,” says Anny. “We learned that there are actually two kinds of time: regular time, and ‘Broom Time.’”
“Oh yeah,” says Ryan. “If he was going to ‘stop by the theater for just a sec,’ we knew he was probably going to be late.”
It seems that stopping by the theater briefly could lead to something else entirely. Perhaps without intending to, Moe modeled that finding solutions to problems can take longer than expected.
“In fact,” says Mike, “one of my first and clearest memories of Anny is when she fell asleep in my arms while we waited for dad in the Warehouse Theatre parking lot. Whatever he was doing ended up taking more than a sec. But, I’m just like him!”
Each of the Broom children can trace their current vocation back to the lessons of their theater dad. Mike is a production manager at Enigma Marketing, where he creates and manages digital media for business promotion; Ryan has been an instructor of entertainment media production at YV-Tech since 2002; and Anny is a Crystal Apple Award-winning teacher of a high-skills K-2 autism class at Gilbert Elementary School in the Yakima School District. In her classroom over this last year, COVID’s impact offered her ample chances to put her tech training to good use.
As proud as the siblings are of their father, Moe’s pride in them is perhaps even greater.
“Now, as grown adults they have skill sets that have benefited the theater and community in ways that go beyond my technical expertise," he says. "As I get up in years, it’s nice to know that my love of community theater will be carried on by the next generation.”
With nods of complete agreement coming from his siblings, Mike perhaps says all that any dad — stage dad or otherwise — could hope to hear from his children.
“You know,” he says, “It’s an honor to be a Broom.”