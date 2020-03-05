Arts and museums calendar: March 5, 2020

Collaboration Coffee
18 S. First St., Yakima; www.collabcoffeeyakima.com/aboutart or www.facebook.com/collabcoffeeyakima
• Opens with an art reception at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by artist talk at 7 p.m.: “Evolving: Beginning/Becoming,” works by Betsy Bloomfield and Dan Brewer; through March.
• 6-8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month: “Meet a Maker” from Yakima Maker Space.
Gallery One
408 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg; www.gallery-one.org
• Opens with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday and an artist talk at 3 p.m. Saturday: “Girlfriends of the Guerrilla Girls,” a group show of feminist artists, through March 28; in the Mezzanine, “Let’s Try This Again” by Ray Mack; in the Eveleth Green Gallery, “Embodied Movement” by Michelle Elzinga.
• 8 a.m. Wednesday: Our Voices of KittCo potluck breakfast meeting.
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday: “Collage: Paper Dolls” with Deborah Fay Lawrence.
• 5-6:30 p.m. March 18: Ladies’ art mixer and poster printing.
Boxx Gallery
616 Maple St., Tieton; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; boxxgallery.com
• Opens with an art reception from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday: “Nothing Left but Bones,” watercolor on paper by Brian Holtzinger and mixed media by Mark Sudmeier; through March 28.
Larson Gallery
1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; larsongallery.org; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Saturdays
• Opens with a reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday: “The Artist Within,” produced by The Art of Alzheimer’s, works by seven people living with dementia; through April 11.
CWU’s Sarah Spurgeon Gallery
Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/art/current-exhibits-and-talks
• Photography and mixed media by Elizabeth Crisman; through March 15.
• Amy Babinec, drawings and paintings focusing on lost memory, trauma and DIY archaeology; artist talk and reception from 4-7 p.m. April 2.
Essencia Artisan Bakery
4 N. Third St., Yakima; www.ysomusic.org/connecting/collaborations/natures-storytellers-2
• “Nature’s Storytellers” art exhibit; through March; sponsored by Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, Yakima Symphony Orchestra and Essencia Bakery.
Clymer Museum and Gallery
416 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg; clymermuseum.org
• Works by local collectors: “Out of the Closet Part 2.”
Oak Hollow Custom Frames & Gallery
5631 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-9256, www.facebook.com/OakHollowYakima or oakhollowframes.com
• New works by Duane Heilman.
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment
1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• Civil rights exhibit; through March 16.
• “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Gree;” through March 14.
KL Brewer Gallery/Salon
10 N. First St., Selah; 509-307-5008; gallery open Wednesdays-Fridays
• Works by Jan Nilsson, Jeanie Carr, Lucy Valderhaug, Julie Prather, Mary Elizabeth Dryburgh, Kathy Enright and Kim Brewer.
Windows Alive
Hotel Maison, 321 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima; windowsalive.com
• Works by Joan Neubauer, Maria Rueda, Jeremy Dubow, Janice La Verne Baker, Kelly McKnight and Jeremy Bartheld; through March.
AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com
• Works by Becky Melcher; ongoing.
• Photo exhibit from Bob Skarin’s backpacking adventures along the Pacific Crest Trail; through April.
Kana Winery
10 S. Second St., Yakima; kanawinery.com
• Works by Bill Brennan; ongoing.
Whitefoot Studio
3902 Harrah Road, Harrah; Jan and Frank Whitefoot, 509-848-2539
• Murals, art workshops, fine art; open by appointment.
WORKSHOPS/GROUPS
Yakima Maker Space Workshops
16 S. First Ave., Yakima; www.yakimamakerspace.org
• 5-8 p.m. Friday and March 13: Yard Fish Trio two-session class; $78.
• 11 a.m. March 14-15: Stone Cutting — cabochons; $113.
• 5-8 p.m. March 17: Fairy House class; $73.
• 5 p.m. March 18: Frog House class; $73
• 5-8 p.m. March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10: Hand-Building Clay Class; $215.
• 3-6 p.m. March 21: Sip N Spin; $55.
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21-22: Traditional Bow Making; $260.
• 10 am.-noon March 28: Beginning Silver Smithing — Ring; $53.
• Noon-3 p.m. March 28: Silverware Bracelet Class; $85.
Adult Watercolor Class
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce St., Yakima; picassoboy52@hotmail.com
• 6-8:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month through May; $15.
Watercolor Classes
Oak Hollow Custom Framing & Gallery, 5631 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-9256
• 6 p.m. classes taught twice per month; preregistration required; instructor Meldra Driscoll.
Fun Beading Classes
Beads Rocks & Candy Emporium, 5645 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-453-1143; www.beadandbody.com
• Schedule and cost vary; details on website.
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 12:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays: Knit and crochet hats for the mission; through Dec. 27.
• 1 p.m. Tuesday: Essential Oils For Pets Make n’ Take; March 19: Aloe Vera & Healthy Living.
Paint Nights at AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.paintnite.com, bit.ly/YHR-PaintNite
• 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, 3-5 p.m. Saturdays; $45 (coupon codes available); instruction in tools and paint.
Sewing Group for Days for Girls
Catholic Diocese of Yakima cafeteria, 5301 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-728-1236 or www.facebook.com/DaysForGirlsYakimaTeam
• 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays; donated items needed for project.
Yakima Valley Artists Association
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; Kristine, 509-307-5425
• Third Monday of each month; yearly dues $25.
Yakima Valley Quilters’ Guild
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.yakimavalleyquiltersguild.org
• Workshops, demonstrations, quilt shows; 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
MUSEUMS
Yakima Valley Museum
2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747; www.yvmuseum.org
• “Divergent Voices,” celebration of women’s empowerment with works by Deborah Ann, Cheryl H. Hahn, Carolyn Nelson and Laura Wise; opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. March 28; RSVP.
• “Bill Brennen: A Year in the Valley”; part of the Artist in Residence program; works from renowned landscape artist; through March.
• “Living Honeybee Exhibit” and plateau cultural objects, pioneer life, early city life, and the roots and development of the Valley’s fruit industry and more; changing schedule of special exhibitions.
Central Washington Agricultural Museum
4508 Main St. in Union Gap (Fullbright Park); centralwaag-museum.org, 509-457-8735
Kittitas County Historical Museum
114 E. Third Ave., Ellensburg; 509-925-3778, kchm.org
• Over 15,000 objects in the KCHM collection, including tools, clothing, furniture, artwork and toys; plus Native American baskets, bags and stone tools.
McAllister Museum of Aviation
2008 S. 16th Ave., Yakima, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; www.mcallister museum.org, 509-457-4933
• Local and military displays, memorabilia from 1926 to present, flight simulator, RC and model aircraft collections, youth programs, admission by donation.
Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum
4508 Main St., Route 97, Union Gap (in Fullbright Park); 206-719-4979, oldeyakimaletter pressmuseum.org
• Early 1900s working letterpress shop; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month; free.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Friday and every Tuesday: “Shop Talk.”