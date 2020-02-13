Arts and museums calendar: Feb. 13, 2020

Clymer Museum and Gallery
416 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg; clymermuseum.org
• Works by local collectors: “Out of the Closet Part 2.”
Collaboration Coffee
18 S. First St., Yakima; www.collabcoffeeyakima.com/aboutart or www.facebook.com/collabcoffeeyakima
• “Climbing Notes” by Jen Borst; through February.
• 6-8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month: “Meet a Maker” from Yakima Maker Space.
CWU’s Sarah Spurgeon Gallery
Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard, Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/art/current-exhibits-and-talks
• Opens with an artist talk at 4 p.m. Feb. 20: Photography and mixed media by Elizabeth Crisman; through March 15.
Oak Hollow Custom Frames & Gallery
5631 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-9256, www.facebook.com/OakHollowYakima or oakhollowframes.com
• New works by Duane Heilman.
Boxx Gallery
616 Maple St., Tieton; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; boxxgallery.com
• “Layers Upon Layers,” mixed media and paper by Janice La Verne Baker and mixed media, jewelry, paper and enamel by Jay Carskadden; through Feb. 29.
Gallery One
408 N. Pearl St., Ellensburg; www.gallery-one.org
• In the Main Gallery and Mezzanine, Sam Albright’s “Fresh Paint 2020” and Billy Mac Maguire’s “Quid Pro Crow”; in the Eveleth Green Gallery, “20x20x20 Members’ Exhibit,” through Feb. 29.
Larson Gallery
1015 S. 16th Ave., Yakima; larsongallery.org; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Saturdays
• “Pazarte Project,” advocating peace through art with the works of Doug Johnson and local elementary schools to honor Martin Luther King Jr.; closing reception 3-5 p.m. Feb. 22.
CWU Museum of Culture and Environment
1200 N. D St., Ellensburg; www.cwu.edu/museum
• Civil rights exhibit; through March 16.
• “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Gree;” through March 14.
Essencia Artisan Bakery
4 N. Third St., Yakima; www.cowichecanyon.org/outings-events/#storytellers
• Nature’s Storytellers Art Exhibit with an artist reception Feb. 21; through March; sponsored by Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and Essencia Bakery.
KL Brewer Gallery/Salon
10 N. First St., Selah; 509-307-5008; gallery open Wednesdays-Fridays
Windows Alive
Hotel Maison, 321 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima; windowsalive.com
• Works by Joan Neubauer, Maria Rueda, Jeremy Dubow, Janice La Verne Baker, Kelly McKnight and Jeremy Bartheld; through March.
AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.antolincellars.com
• Works by Deborah Ann; ongoing.
Kana Winery
10 S. Second St., Yakima; kanawinery.com
• Works by Bill Brennan; ongoing.
Whitefoot Studio
3902 Harrah Road, Harrah; Jan and Frank Whitefoot, 509-848-2539
• Murals, art workshops, fine art; open by appointment.
WORKSHOPS/GROUPS
Yakima Maker Space Workshops
16 S. First Ave., Yakima; www.yakimamakerspace.org
• 10 a.m.-noon Saturday: Beginning Silver Smithing Class — Ring; $53.
• Noon-3 p.m. Saturday: Heirloom Silverware Bracelet Class; $85.
• 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21: Beginning Fusion 360 Modeling; $40.
• 1-4 p.m. Feb. 22: Color Wheel Class; $44.50.
Adult Watercolor Class
Lewis and Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce St., Yakima; picassoboy52@hotmail.com
• 6-8:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month through May; $15.
Watercolor Classes
Oak Hollow Custom Framing & Gallery, 5631 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-965-9256
• 6 p.m. classes taught twice per month; preregistration required; instructor is Meldra Driscoll.
Fun Beading Classes
Beads Rocks & Candy Emporium, 5645 Summitview Ave., Yakima; 509-453-1143; www.beadandbody.com
• Schedule and cost vary; details on website.
Harman Center
101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; bit.ly/HarmanEvents, 509-575-6166
• 12:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays: Knit and crochet hats for the mission; through Dec. 27.
• 1 p.m. March 10: Essential Oils: For Pets Make n’ Take.
Paint Nights at AntoLin Cellars
14 N. Front St., Yakima; www.paintnite.com, bit.ly/YHR-PaintNite
• 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, 3-5 p.m. Saturdays; $45 (coupon codes available); instruction in tools and paint.
Sewing Group for Days for Girls
Catholic Diocese of Yakima cafeteria, 5301 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-728-1236 or www.facebook.com/DaysForGirlsYakimaTeam
• 9 a.m.-noon Wednesdays; donated items needed for project.
Yakima Valley Artists Association
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; Kristine, 509-307-5425
• Third Monday of each month; yearly dues: $25.
Yakima Valley Quilters’ Guild
Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., Yakima; www.yakimavalleyquiltersguild.org
• Workshops, demonstrations, quilt shows; 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
MUSEUMS
Yakima Valley Museum
2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima; 509-248-0747; www.yvmuseum.org
• “Bill Brennen: A Year in the Valley”; part of the Artist in Residence program; works from renowned landscape artist; through March.
• “Living Honeybee Exhibit” and plateau cultural objects, pioneer life, early city life, and the roots and development of the Valley’s fruit industry and more; changing schedule of special exhibitions.
Central Washington Agricultural Museum
4508 Main St. in Union Gap (Fullbright Park); centralwaag-museum.org, 509-457-8735
Kittitas County Historical Museum
114 E. Third Ave., Ellensburg; 509-925-3778, kchm.org
• Over 15,000 objects in the KCHM collection, including tools, clothing, furniture, artwork and toys; plus Native American baskets, bags and stone tools.
McAllister Museum of Aviation
2008 S. 16th Ave., Yakima, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; www.mcallister museum.org, 509-457-4933
• Local and military displays, memorabilia from 1926 to present, flight simulator, RC and model aircraft collections, youth programs, admission by donation.
Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum
4508 Main St., Route 97, Union Gap (in Fullbright Park); 206-719-4979, oldeyakimaletter pressmuseum.org
• Early 1900s working letterpress shop; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. first Fridays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month; free.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Friday and every Tuesday: “Shop Talk.”