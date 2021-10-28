The Yakima Herald-Republic has updated its online calendar system. To submit and view events, go to www.yakimaherald.com/calendar.
THURSDAY
• City of Granger Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. drive-thru at Hisey Park Pond; entrance only from Main Street. Masks required.
• Karaoke at the Sports Center, 8-11 p.m., downtown Yakima. With local legend Big Ern.
• Museum In Motion: Red Into Black 2021, 7 p.m., virtual event for Yakima Valley Museum. Details: www.yvmuseum.org/red-into-black.
• “Special Birds of Mount Rainier” Yakima Audubon Program, 7-8:30 p.m., virtual event via Zoom, free. Details: www.yakimaaudubon.org.
FRIDAY
• Downtown Ellensburg Trick-or-Treating, 3-6 p.m., downtown Ellensburg merchants.
• Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Holy Family parish, 5315 Tieton Drive, main parking lot.
• Salsa, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Seasons, 101 N Naches Ave. Details: theseasonsyakima.com.
SATURDAY
• Mending Wings Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Yakama Nation Agency parking lot, 401 Fort Road in Toppenish. Please stay in your vehicle and wear masks.
• Haunted Trolley, rides for all ages, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Yakima Valley Trolleys will make runs on its shorter Pine Street Line. At its “Haunted Power House” at 306 W. Pine St., there will be spooky decorations and refreshments. Rides are about 30 minutes round trip. Tickets: $5.
• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Eighth Ave.
SUNDAY — HALLOWEEN!
• Yakima Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Valley Mall parking lot, 9 E. Valley Mall Blvd. in Union Gap. Details: yakimafarmersmarket.org.
• Trunk or Treat at Wapato Dairy Queen, 2-5 p.m., walk-through event at 318 S. Wapato Ave. Kids get a free ice cream cone. Park at the Wapato Post Office or down the street.
• Boo Central at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, 1-3 p.m., Student Union and Recreation Center patio east and north lawn area.
• Halloween Party at Skateland, 1-4 p.m., 2506 Old Town Road in Union Gap. Admission: $8.95.
• Haunted Trolley, rides for all ages, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Yakima Valley Trolleys will make runs on its shorter Pine Street Line. At its “Haunted Power House” at 306 W. Pine St., there will be spooky decorations and refreshments. Rides are about 30 minutes round trip. Tickets: $5.
• Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m, Moxee Community Center, 255 W. Seattle Ave. in Moxee. Sundays through December. Free. More information: 509-576-3183.
• Locarno, special Day of the Dead concert at The Seasons, 7:30 p.m., 101 N. Naches Ave. Tickets and details: theseasonsyakima.com.
WEDNESDAY
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., Bill’s Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
• Salsa Classes, 7-9 p.m. The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Details: theseasonsyakima.com.
ONGOING
• Haunted Tents, 1022 S. 37th Ave., noon-4 p.m. and 6:30-11 p.m., through Nov. 1. Details: www.facebook.com/TheHauntedTents.
• Madd Hatter’s Haunt, 208 Ahtanum Road in Union Gap; 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, 6-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Sunday; $13 or two for $25, $18 VIP or two for $35. Details: www.maddhattershaunt.com, 509-930-0432.
• Union Gap Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 3213 Tacoma St. in Union Gap; 4-9:30 p.m. today, 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m-5 p.m. Sunday. Haunted Maze opens at 7 p.m. on nights the corn maze is open. Details: www.ugcornmaze.com, 509-453-3200.
• Islamic Art Society Exhibition, Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday, 36 artworks from U.S. and Canadian artists.
• Live music Fridays-Saturdays, 7-10 p.m., Kana Winery, 10 S. Second St.
• “Four Your Eyes Only” Art Exhibit, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Boxx Gallery in Tieton.
• Dia de Los Muertos Community Altar at Mighty Tieton; noon-3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays from Sunday through Nov. 21.
