FRIDAY
• Salsa, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Details: theseasonsyakima.com.
SATURDAY
• Downtown Yakima Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., locations throughout downtown Yakima.
• Small Business Saturday in Selah, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Winter Wonderland Market, 2-6 p.m., 260 N. Bonair Road in Zillah.
• Toppenish Holiday Lighted Parade, starts at 5 p.m., through downtown.
SUNDAY
• Silent Santa Event at the Valley Mall in Union Gap, 8-10 a.m. Sunday and Dec. 5. Santa visits for children with autism and other disabilities. Must RSVP to reserve a time that allows for special queuing. Space is limited. Availability and reservations: email jbutler@centercal.com.
• Alton Brown, “LIVE: Beyond The Eats,” 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St. New culinary variety show.
• Weekly Baha’i Faith Events, 3-4 p.m. Sundays through December, Moxee Community Center, 255 W. Seattle Ave. in Moxee. Information: 509-576-3183.
WEDNESDAY
• Rough Sets Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m., Bill's Place, 206 S. Third Ave. Details: www.billsplacetav.com.
• Salsa Classes, 7-9 p.m., The Seasons, 101 N. Naches Ave. Details: theseasonsyakima.com.
ONGOING
• Thanksgiving in Wine Country, Friday-Sunday. Yakima Valley wineries open for special activities. Details: yakimavalleywinecountry.com.
• "Little Women: The Broadway Musical," today through Dec. 11, Warehouse Theatre Company. Details and tickets: warehousetc.booktix.com.
• Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park, 5-9 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 4, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Admission: $10 per vehicle, $20 for limousines, buses and recreational vehicles. Holiday-themed scenes and over 25 miles of lights. To enter, turn north on 18th Street from Nob Hill Boulevard and enter at Gate 15 on Pacific Avenue by Yakima County Stadium. Details: www.statefairpark.org.
• Boxx Gallery Prout-Gabriel Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 616 Maple St. in Tieton. Featuring the work of Nancy Gabriel and Jackie and Rob Prout.
• Selah Civic Center Dances, 1:30-3:45 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 216 S. First St. Free. Ages 60 to 95 invited to dance to Westerns, polkas, music from the ‘50s and ‘60s, other favorites.
• 66th annual Central Washington Artists Exhibition, Larson Gallery, 1015 S. 16th Ave. Free through Dec. 11. Juror is Ryan James, gallery director and art consultant at Ryan James Fine Arts. Details: larsongallery.org.
• Live Music at Kana Winery, 7-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 S. Second St.
