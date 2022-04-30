BASEBALL
CBBN
W L
West Valley 14 1
Moses Lake 12 3
Davis 9 6
Wenatchee 10 8
Eastmont 6 9
Eisenhower 3 12
Sunnyside 0 15
CWAC
W L
Selah 10 2
Ephrata 9 3
Ellensburg 9 3
Othello 6 5
Grandview 4 8
East Valley 3 8
Prosser 0 12
Saturday’s games
Selah 11-5, Prosser 0-3
Ephrata 2-7, Ellensburg 0-8
Othello 6, East Valley 5
SCAC West
W L
Naches Valley 6 0
Toppenish 4 2
Zillah 3 3
La Salle 3 5
Wapato 0 6
Saturday’s games
Zillah 10-10, Wapato 0-0
Naches Valley 21-13, La Salle 2-3
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 6 0
Cle Elum 4 2
Goldendale 3 2
Highland 0 3
White Swan 0 6
Saturday’s games
Kittitas 6-14, Cle Elum 4-3
Goldendale 15-11, White Swan 0-0
SOFTBALL
CBBN
W L T
Moses Lake 8 1 1
Eastmont 6 1 1
West Valley 5 3 0
Eisenhower 4 4 0
Sunnyside 2 6 0
Wenatchee 2 6 0
Davis 0 6 0
CWAC
W L
Othello 9 1
East Valley 10 2
Selah 7 3
Ellensburg 4 4
Ephrata 4 4
Prosser 0 10
Grandview 0 10
Saturday’s games
East Valley 7-7, Othello 6-11
Selah 16-15, Prosser 0-0
Ellensburg at Ephrata, ppd.
SCAC West
W L
Zillah 4 0
Naches Valley 2 0
Wapato 0 2
Toppenish 0 4
EWAC West
W L
Kittitas 6 0
Cle Elum 2 0
White Swan 0 2
Goldendale 0 2
Granger 0 4
Saturday’s games
Kittitas 16-16, White Swan 1-1
Granger at Goldendale, ppd.
