BOYS
4A PLAYOFFS
Eastmont 58, Wenatchee 57
Gonzaga Prep 61, Chiawana 59
Union 82, Battle Ground 57
Sumner 63, Kentwood 55
Mount Si 57, Jackson 36
3A PLAYOFFS
Marysville-Pilchuck 68, Shorecrest 55
Marysville-Getchell 50, Meadowdale 40
Wilson 81, Evergreen (Seattle) 66
Mount Tahoma 60, Lincoln 45
Spanaway Lake 62, Central Kitsap 51
Mt. Spokane 88, Kennewick 41
Eastside Catholic 79, O’Dea 71
Seattle Prep 54, Bellevue 45
2A PLAYOFFS District 1/2 Championship
Lynden 62, Lakewood 52
Third Place
Mountlake Terrace 65, Anacortes 49
District 3 Championship
Lindbergh 62, North Kitsap 54
Fifth Place
Franklin Pierce 75, Renton 62
District 4 Third Place
Black Hills 62, R.A. Long 46
1A PLAYOFFS Bi-District 1/2 Loser Out
Bear Creek 59, Cedar Park Christian 49
CTL-NEA Loser Out
Cashmere 47, Newport 31
Omak 67, Freeman 62
District 3 Loser Out
Vashon Island 40, Klahowya 35
District 4 Championship
La Center 91, Seton Catholic 85, OT
Third Place
King’s Way Christian 69, Forks 36
GIRLS
4A PLAYOFFS
Chiawana 65, Mead 50
Todd Beamer 45, Union 38
Bellarmine Prep 52, Decatur 41
Kentridge 53, Kentwood 50
Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Camas 29
Lake Stevens 73, Issaquah 72
3A PLAYOFFS
Arlington 50, Shorecrest 34
Meadowdale 48, Snohomish 36
Lincoln 51, Hudson’s Bay 46
Kennewick 68, Kamiakin 36
Eastside Catholic 52, Garfield 45
Lake Washington 67, Juanita 45
Seattle Prep 65, Franklin 45
Wilson 50, Capital 46
2A PLAYOFFS District 3 Fifth Place
White River 40, Renton 34
District 3 Championship
Port Angeles 55, Fife 42
Third Place
North Kitsap 47, Franklin Pierce 30
District 4 Third Place
Tumwater 69, Washougal 37
1A PLAYOFFS Bi-District 1-2 Fifth Place
King’s 57, Overlake 34
1A District 3 Second Place
Cascade Christian 48, Klahowya 37