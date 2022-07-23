NEXT GAME

Opponent: Port Angeles.

When: 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Civic Field.

SATURDAY’S LINESCORE

Pippins 4, Lefties 3

Yakima 040 000 000 — 4 4 0

Port Angeles 000 120 000 — 3 4 2

Splaine, Carron (6), Sweeney (9) and Borst. Dibrell, Quinones (3), Orr (5), McCollough (6) and Peninger.

Yakima Valley highlights: Owen McWilliam 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Daniel Charron 3 .2 IP, 5 H, 0 R.

WCL STANDINGS

South

Second half W L Pct.

Portland 11 4 .733

Corvallis 11 4 .733

Yakima Valley 12 5 .706

Ridgefield 8 6 .571

Walla Walla 8 6 .571

Bend 7 8 .467

Springfield 6 9 .400

Cowlitz 5 9 .357

Saturday’s gamesYakima 4, Port Angeles 3

Corvallis 9, Portland 1

Cowlitz 3, Ridgefield 2

Walla Walla 11, Wenatchee 7

Sunday’s gamesYakima Valley at Port Angeles, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Corvallis

Ridgefield at Cowlitz

Wenatchee at Walla Walla

Post a comment