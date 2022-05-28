TACOMA — When strength and speed were draining out of others, Kara Mickelson was brimming with both.
Powering into the lead coming off the final corner and sprinting away on the homestretch, the Eisenhower senior not only got the prize she wanted — an 800-meter state title — but a huge career-best time to go with it Saturday morning at the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state track and field championships.
There was a lot of Cadet blue and red on this podium as junior teammate Isabela Alvarado came up for third, also with her best time ever.
Saturday’s 800 finals were held in the late morning with a full day of events remaining after the Herald-Republic’s press time. For all of Saturday’s coverage, please visit www.yakimaherald.com.sports or view the H-R’s daily eEdition.
Mickelson, whose previous best was 2:13.35, stayed off the first-lap pace of Olympia senior Katelyn Rigg, who had the fastest time in Friday’s prelims. She then closed down the gap on Rigg at the top of the backstretch on the second lap and used the final turn as a slingshot to take over the race. Her time of 2:10.95 vaulted to second in Valley history and pulled the next four placers to personal bests.
Rigg held off the charging Alvarado for second, 2:13.10 to 2:13.39.
Moments before the 4A girls race, Selah’s Cooper Quigley narrowly missed a second state title this week when Bellingham’s William Giesen outdove him for the victory, 1:54.11 to 1:54.21. It was a career best for both and followed Quigley’s victory in the 1,600 on Thursday.
Quigley, Mickelson and Alvarado had more work to do Saturday with the 4x400 races scheduled to close the championships.
