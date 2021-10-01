The Central Washington State Fair is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Free shuttle service is available at the Gateway Center, the location of Target.
Weather
A beautiful day should be on tap for Saturday at the fair in Yakima. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 71 degrees.
Evening music
Saturday will be rocking from the afternoon into the night at the fair, with four acts taking the main stage starting at 4 p.m. with Hysteria, a Def Leppard tribute band. Dr. Crue, a tribute to Motley Crue, follows at 5:15 p.m.
A Guns N’ Roses tribute band, Appetite for Deception, will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.
Capping off the night of rock will be Hell’s Belles, an all-female tribute to AC/DC, at 8:10 p.m.
All seating for the show is reserved, and tickets cost $29, $34 and $39. Each concert ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advance. The venue opens for seating at 3 p.m. and the shows begin at 4 p.m.
To buy tickets online, go to www.statefairpark.org.
Mask and safety rules
Fairgoers must wear masks to enter and keep them on outdoors and indoors, including on rides.
