I wrangled the kids to the kitchen table last week to make our annual summer bucket list. In years past it’s full of things like baseball tournaments, family reunions, trips to the lake and overnights with the grandparents with a sprinkling of late night ice cream runs and a water balloon fight for good measure.
The kids grumbled a little at first knowing some of their favorite things can’t be added to the list this year. And let’s be honest, it feels a little like the first week of August at this point and summer is only just starting.
But after we all sat there for a few minutes, ideas came tumbling out. Picking blueberries, a trip to the Downtown Yakima Farmer’s Market for giant lemonades and a flat of strawberries, taking the paddleboards to Rimrock for the day, hikes at Mount Rainier and a float down the Yakima River all made it on the list.
With the Fourth of July this weekend, it seemed only fitting to cook up a little something special for the holiday. Many of the U-pick blueberry farms have opened this week for picking and the rhubarb plant in my garden is taking over. An easy rhubarb and berry crisp seemed like the perfect way to use up some fruit and its gorgeous red and blue colors are perfect for the holiday.
We plan to keep our celebration simple. Hot dogs at the fire pit, a few rounds on the slip ’n’ slide and maybe some yard games. Our friends made us a fun washer game similar to corn hole that we’ve been playing on repeat. When the sun finally goes down, we’ll let the kids light sparklers and dig into our rhubarb and berry crisp. It will be different than years past but special anyway.