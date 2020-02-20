This week’s recipe falls under the weeknight staple category. It’s not fancy and at first glance not all that impressive, but darn it, it’s the workhorse of Tuesday nights and a recipe we go to over and over again. That alone makes it worth sharing in my book. I know a meatloaf recipe isn’t exactly exciting but stay with me on this one. I can promise you’re going to love this recipe.
I stumbled across a recipe in Cooking Light years ago for meatloaf where the instructions called for sautéing an onion and carrot and adding it to the mixture. I gave it a try and now I can’t imagine having meatloaf any other way. The carrots give the meatloaf much needed moisture while the Worcestershire sauce helps with richness and savory flavor.
I love using a muffin tin for the recipe because it cuts the cooking time down significantly and prevents overcooking (thus being the workhorse of weeknight meals: fast, easy and everyone actually eats it).
My kids love having a “muffin” for dinner and while the meatloaf cooks I throw together some roasted vegetables (usually a sheet pan of broccoli, just drizzle olive oil, salt and pepper and roast at 425 for 15-20 minutes) or if I’ve got extra time, some mashed potatoes.
I always make a full batch of this recipe so I can put leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer for easy lunches or a quick dinner later in the week. The slather of barbecue sauce on top is optional; you can skip it or use ketchup instead. Don’t forget to salt and pepper and don’t skimp on the veggies. You won’t taste them but they do so much for flavor and texture.
Meatloaf Muffins
• 2 pounds lean ground beef
• 1 large yellow onion minced
• 2 large carrots grated
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 1/3 cups seasoned (Italian) bread crumbs
• 1 cup ketchup
• 1 1/2 teaspoons deli mustard
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 2 eggs
• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon ground pepper
• 1/4 to 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Cook onion and carrot for about five minutes until onions are translucent and the carrots have softened. Remove from heat and set aside to cool for an additional five minutes.
In a large bowl mix together ground beef, sautéed vegetables, bread crumbs, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire, eggs, kosher salt and pepper. Using clean hands, work the ingredients until well-combined.
Spray a 12-cup muffin tin liberally with cooking spray. Scoop meat mixture into muffin tins forming rounded tops. Top each muffin with a little barbecue sauce.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25-30 minutes. Baking time will vary slightly based on how big the muffins are. Recipe will make 16-18 muffins. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Leftovers freeze well.
If you do not want to use very lean ground beef, I recommend making one large loaf with this recipe. The fat from the meat will cook off and spill out of the small muffin tin, making a huge mess of the oven. Using a large loaf pan eliminates this problem. Baking time will be closer to an hour.