EPHRATA — Yobi Ruark scored the lone goal as Selah edged Ephrata 1-0 for a CWAC win on Thursday at Ephrata High School.
The Vikings offense generated plenty of chances, forcing 16 saves. Sarah Russell needed to make only three saves to preserve Selah's first shutout of the season.
The Viks (3-1-1) will host East Valley Tuesday in a rematch of last year's district championship, which was won by Selah.
First half: 1, Selah, Yobi Ruark (Madison Huri), 23:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 3; Ephrata 16.
EAST VALLEY 4, GRANDVIEW 1: At East Valley, Shannah Mellick scored the Red Devils' first two goals and assisted the last two in their fifth straight win to open the season. East Valley's set to play a nonleague match at Cascade Saturday and Grandview will host Prosser next Tuesday.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (Eveyanna Townsend), 1:00; 2, EV, Mellick (Townsend), 7:00; 3, EV, Ariana Lopez (Mellick), 24:00.
Second half: 4, Grandview, Amalia Carranza, 52:00; 5, EV, Delaney Gibbons (Mellick), 69:00.
Saves: Gabby Ledesma (G) 8; Kate Ketcham (EV) 3.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 10, BURBANK 0: At Highland, the unbeaten Scotties won 10-0 for the second straight match thanks in part to a hat trick for freshman Anahi Lamas.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller, 2:00; 2, Highland, Anahi Lamas (Anahi Garcia), 3:00; 3, Highland, Frida Paniagua (Gali Aguilera), 6:00; 4, Highland, Keller (Garcia), 13:00; 5, Highland, Lamas (Aylin Aguilera), 16:00; 6, Highland, A. Aguilera (Garcia, 31:00; 7, Highland, Garcia (PK), 34:00.
Second half: 8, Highland, Lamas (G. Aguilera); 9, Highland, A. Aguilera (Keller), 71:00; 10, Highland, Anika Lamas (free kick), 72:00.
Saves: Burbank 10; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 0, Maricza Mendoza 1.
MABTON 4, GOLDENDALE 0: At Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez opened the scoring with a pair of goals in a big second half for the Vikings.
Second half: 1, Mabton, Esmeralda Sanchez, 45:00; 2, Mabton, Sanchez, 57:00; 3, Mabton, Leslie Aviles, 70:00; 4, Mabton, Brenda Medina, 82:00.
TOPPENISH 2, ROYAL 2: At Toppenish, a late goal by Esmeralda Ramos gave the Wildcats a draw to extend their unbeaten streak to three matches.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Aleena Gonzalez, 10:00. 2, Royal, 18:00.
Second half: 3, Royal, 50:00. 4, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 70:00.
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 11, WAPATO 0: At Davis, Lianna Lamas scored four times and assisted on another goal as the Pirates rolled over the Wolves.
First half: 1, Davis, Patricia Delgado, 3:00; 2, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Vanessa Lugo), 10:00; 3, Davis, Rubi Lopez (Delgado), 13:00; 4, Davis, Lugo (Lianna Lamas), 18:00; 5, Davis, Lamas, 28:00; 6, Davis, Lamas (Lopez), 30:00; 7, Davis, Lopez (Julie Covarrubias), 33:00.
Second half: 8, Davis, Covarrubias, 50:00; 9, Davis, Lamas, 57:00; 10, Davis, Lamas, 63:00; 11, Davis, Lopez, 72:00.
KIONA-BENTON 5, LA SALLE 2: At Kiona-Benton, Olivia Alegria scored twice early, but the Lightning couldn't hold the lead.
First half: 1, LS, Oliva Alegria, 4:00; 2, LS, Alegria, 17:00; 3, KB, Yadricia Aguilar, 28:00; 4, KB, Dulce Guevara 44:00.
Second half: 5, KB, Sabrina Farias, 50:00; 6, KB, Caroline Bryant, 51:00; 7, KB, Soleil Ramirez, 76:00.
Saves:
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 1: At West Valley, the Rams bounced back after losing the third set to win 25-13, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19, led by Kaitlyn Leaverton's 32 kills and 49 assists by Millea McMurry.
Highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 32 kills, 13 digs, 2 blks, ace; Heather Strong (WV) 32 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces; Maggie Alexander (WV) 3 kills, blk, ace; Lauren Hatfield 3 kills; Kristen Leaverton (WV) 7 kills, blk, ace, 11 digs; Millea McMurry (WV) 12 digs, 49 assts, 2 aces; Katie Strong (WV) 14 digs; Maryrose Thompson (D) 6 assts; Kailey Willsey (D) 9-9 serving, 18 kills, 4 digs, 2 blks, asst; Chloe Paulson 7-9 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, asst; Cheyenne Hull 10-10 serving, 9 kills, 4 perfect passes, 7 digs, blk, asst; Isa Garcia 18 assts, 8 digs, 7-8 serving, blk; Paige Gasseling 3 kills, 3 aces, 5 blks, 2 digs, asst, 19-19 serving; Brisa Garfias 5 digs, 5 pp, 2 assts, 5-5 serving; Averie Brandt 5 kills, 2 digs, asst, 8-12 serving.
WENATCHEE 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Wenatchee, the unbeaten Panthers swept the Grizzlies 25-5, 25-7, 25-12. Mia Mendoza had a team-high seven digs for Sunnyside.
Sunnyside highlights: Mia Mendoza 7 digs; Aubrey Garza 3 digs, 2 aces.
EWAC
GOLDENDALE 3, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, the Timberwolves rolled to a 25-31, 25-9, 25-13 sweep behind team-highs of seven kills by Taryn Rising and 12 assists for Lexi Molnar.
Goldendale highlights: Lydia Hanning 25-25 serving, 5 aces, 6 kills; Taryn Rising 7 kills, 4 aces, 6 digs; Lexi Molnar 3 aces, 12 assists; Brook Blain 6 kills, 1 stuff blk; Maggie Gutierrez 14-14 serving, 5 aces, 8 assts; Brylee Mulrony 4 kills, 9 digs; Ada Garner 3 aces, 4 digs, 4 kills; Ella Riley 4 kills.
GRANGER 3, MABTON 0: At Granger, the Spartans won via a 25-18, 25-18, 25-10 sweep despite five kills and 28 digs for Vikings junior Keirrah Roettger.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 35 digs, 7-9 serving, 2 kills, 2 assts; Keirrah Roettger 5 kills, 28 digs, 6-7 serving, ace; Jentry Simpson 13 digs, 7 aces, 11-13 serving; Joana Mata 2 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs, 9 assts, 7-8 serving; Alea Bonewell 5-5 serving, 3 digs; Ashley Macedo 6-6 serving, dig; Roxxann Cisneros 2 kills.
KITTITAS 3, CLE ELUM 1: At Cle Elum, Lauren Jensen recorded 10 kills, four aces and 2.5 blocks for the Coyotes in a 25-12, 25-21, 19-15, 25-21 win.
Kittitas highlights: Lauren Jensen 10 kills, 4 aces, 2.5 blks; Gilena Provaznik 8 kills, 5 aces, 26 digs; Addison Conley 22 assts, 17 digs; Mira Presnell 31 digs; Paige Danielle 5 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Courtney Patteson 1.5 blks.
Nonleague
ELLENSBURG 3, CHELAN 0: At Ellensburg, Aubrey Tornow posted 10 kills for the Bulldogs in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of the three-time defending 1A champions. Hazel Murphy added seven kills and setters Kacey Mayo and Sarah Stueckle provided 16 assists each for Ellensburg.
Ellensburg highlights: Aubrey Tornow 10 kills, 7 digs, 6 pp, ace; Hazel Murphy 7 kills, 7 digs, 9pp; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blks, 3 aces; Joely Tornow 4 kills, 2 blks; Hadley Potts 5 blks, 2 kills; Leah Lewis 4 kills; Kacey Mayo 16 assts, 5 aces; Sarah Stueckle 16 assts, 8 digs.
RIVER VIEW 3, HIGHLAND 0: At River View, the Scotties were swept 25-13, 25-16, 25-10.
PRESCOTT 3, YAKAMA TRIBAL 1: At Tribal, the Eagles rallied to win the second set, but fell 25-16, 26-28, 25-22, 25-14.
SELAH 3, HANFORD 0: At Selah, the Vikings reeled off a 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over 4A Hanford thanks to 13 kills by Kylee Huntley and 26 assists as well as eight digs for Emilee Nelson-Hawkins. A trip to Othello to open league play on Tuesday is next for Selah.
EAST VALLEY 3, CADCADE 0: At Cascade, Alexi Ramirez had 15 kills and Red Devils swept the Kodiaks 25-16 25–18 25-14.
East Valley highlights: Addison Summerville 5 aces; Alexi Ramirez 15 digs; Rainey Arnold 7 kills.
QUINCY 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Lexi Harris totaled 11 kills and four blocks for the Rangers in a 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 loss.
NV highlights: Gracie Hargroves 5 kills, 3 blks; Lexi Harris 11 kills, 4 blks; Marissa Murphy 3 digs; Razlyn Radisich 5 digs; Emma Snyder 4 digs; Mia Staggs 5 kills; Kaydence Stroscher 5 kills, 5 digs; Michelle Walker 4 kills, 3 digs.
GRANDVIEW 3, WAPATO 1: At Grandview, the Greyhounds finished strong for a 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-12 win.
Wapato highlights: Saraih Nunez-Apodaca 12 pp, 8 digs; Angelina Canales 7 kills; Alyssa Canales 11 pp, 15 digs, 11-11 serving; Sofia Alvarado 7 pp; Vanessa Vela Delgadillo 14 digs, 7 kills; Kobe Johnson 16 assists; Abby Garza 6 kills.
ZILLAH 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Zillah, Mia Hicks's game high 23 kills helped the Leopards hold off the Hawks 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 25-14.
Zillah highlights: Mia Hicks 23 kills, 9 digs; Marissa Magana 9 kills, 19 digs 6 aces, Liz Walle 3 kills, 2 digs, Kya Gonzales 2 kills, 15 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 3 kills 11 digs; Alaina Garza 4 kills, 2 digs.
TOPPENISH 3, ROYAL 0: At Toppenish, an All-SCAC West first-teamer a year ago, Tatiana Camacho had 14 kills as the Wildcats swept 25-16, 27-25, 25-15.
Toppenish Highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 6 digs; Anika Ramos 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs; Angeles Torres 3 aces, 15 digs; Kyra Hurley 5 kills, 3 digs, Naylanee Strom: 2 aces, 23 assts, Reese Meninick: 1 ace, 3 kills, 6 digs; Tatiana Camacho 14 kills, 2 blks.
LA SALLE 3, KIONA-BENTON 0: At Benton City, Quinn Maranga posted a team-high 12 kills for the Lightning in a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.
LS highlights: Natalia Valladares 10 assts, 4 digs, ace; Quinn Marang 12 kills, 8 assts, 4 aces; Jocelyn McCoy 3 kills, 2 blks; Natalie Richardson 2 kills, dig; Allison Howes 2 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
AT LIONS POOL
Team scores: Eisenhower 110, Davis 44; Wenatchee 122, West Valley 55.
Local highlights — 200 medley relay: Ike (Garza, Stephens, Loeser, Hull) 2:14.40; West Valley (Tran, Swensen, Anderson, French) 2:16.45. 200 free: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:07.35. 200 IM: Kellee Muffett (Zillah) 2:37.43; Hannah Tran (WV) 2:50.87. 50 free: Annilea Anderson (WV) 29.76; Sofia Castillo (E) 30.73. 100 fly: Loeser (E) 1:05.51. 100 free: Amalia Pham (D) 1:02.98; Jemma Swensen (WV) 1:05.98. 500 free: Evangeline Knerr 6:45.35. 200 free relay: West Valley (Swensen, Anderson, French, Tran) 2:03.61; Davis (Pham, Limmer, Zacarias, Murillo) 2:18.49. 100 back: Kellee Muffett (Z) 1:08.34; Pham (D) 1:12.84. 100 breast: Sofie Limmer (D) 1:16.43. 400 free relay: Ike (Hull, Knerr, Stephens, Loeser) 4:20.91.
