Roger Short, 87 Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger Short, 87, of Yakima died Monday, Jan. 2, at Chandler House, Yakima.Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Yakima, valleyhillsfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment Posting As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text CAPTCHA Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion.Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here. Log in Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment More top stories As new state rules take effect, most Yakima Valley businesses pay more than $15.74 an hour Caton Landfill north of Naches remains shut down, continues working with regulators to assure safety Yakima Health District says COVID-19 cases rising, flu serious threat Trending Now Boys roundup: Perez tops 1,000, Rivera closing in as Toppenish downs Naches Valley Girls roundup: Pirates gear up for trip to Sunnyside with 69-34 win over Wenatchee Selah's size advantage just enough to hold off Grandview Yakima Health District says COVID-19 cases rising, flu serious threat Smothering defense keeping Ellensburg unbeaten Join our team! The Yakima Herald-Republic is hiring. See our job listings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.