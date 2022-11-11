Roger and Carmen Althoff of Zillah are retired U.S. Army RNs, Desert Storm veterans and life members of the VFW #379 Yakima.
Roger entered the Army in 1971 as a combat medic as his draft number was up. He graduated from the Student Army Nurse Program at the University of Washington and was commissioned to Army Nurse Corps in 1976.
Carmen was direct commission to Army Nurse Corps after graduating UW in 1976. Her last assignment was 396th CSH Vancouver.
They were both Toppenish High School graduates in 1971, married in 1974, UW grads 1976, BAMC San Antonio, Texas, 1976-1980. They were command and general staff college grads in 1989, and chief nurse grads in 1989.
They served in operation Desert Storm in 1991. Detachment 3, 50th General Hospital, Yakima, both having assignments of chief nurse and commander at different times (unit deactivated in 1994).
Roger’s last assignment was HHC 124th ARCOM Seattle and he retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1996. Carmen retired as a lieutenant colonel in 1999.
