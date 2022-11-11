Robert Rippee grew up in Selah. He was a lifeguard and member of the Selah Dolphins Swim Team, and was chosen as an alternate for the 1962 U.S. Olympic Swim team.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and was assigned to the U.S.S. Lynde McCormick for a tour in Vietnam. He earned the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty on Dec. 19, 1967, along with the Navy Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with seven Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
During the remainder of his career he was also awarded the Navy Achievement Medal with Silver Star, Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation with Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, along with multiple Good Conduct Awards.
Robert remained in the Navy until retirement in 1988 as a CWO3. During his 23-year career he spent time as a damage control and fire safety instructor at Naval Station 32nd Street, San Diego, California, and at the Naval Training Center in San Diego. He served as fire marshal on the U.S.S Constellation CV-64 and U.S.S. Ranger CV-61 and spent many days at sea on these ships as well as the U.S.S. Schofield and U.S.S Force MSO, visiting the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and Australia though his favorite place was at home in Coronado, California, with his wife and daughters.
He was an instructor at the Naval Training Center in San Diego while the original “Top Gun” movie was being filmed and met Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards and Val Kilmer while they were filming classroom and beach scenes. Much to the dismay of his then teenage daughters, he did not invite them home to dinner.
