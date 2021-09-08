Some of the most popular hunting seasons of the year are a little over a month away. I, like many other hunters in our area, am looking forward to them with much anticipation. I am hoping this season will be better than last.
I enjoy hunting upland birds, but last year was kind of a bust for me. The reason it was a bust was my hunting partner, a little black Lab named Bailey, was on the bench, or not quite right, through most of the season. Between a gimpy back leg and an ear issue, we didn’t get to hunt nearly as much as I had hoped.
Yes, I certainly could have gone out on my own, but anymore, hunting is more about watching her work than anything. It feels wrong when I hunt without her.
Bailey started having ear problems on our annual hunt in eastern Montana in early October. After cutting the hunt short, and two visits to the veterinarian, we finally got her ears figured out. But by then it was November.
Then, she strained a muscle in her back leg, and I couldn’t take her out until she was healed and ready to run again. When she was finally fit to hunt, the season was almost over.
With the hunting seasons on the horizon, I have made the commitment to her that both she and I will be in better shape come October. It is certainly not fair to her to put her in the field come opening day without some kind of pre-season conditioning. In order for her to do what she loves to do more than anything in the world, she needs to be in shape. And for me to be able to keep up with her, I need to be in shape, too.
In addition to taking daily walks through some of the orchards around our place, I will take her down in the Valley and let her work through some of the weedy fields for an hour or two. The issue with doing any of this recently has been, unless you go out first thing in the morning, it just gets too hot for her to be doing much running.
And secondly, most days it has been too smoky for either of us to be out there breathing too hard.
When it is hot, I will take her down and let your retrieve her dummy in one of the local lakes. Swimming is good exercise for her. Unfortunately, it does nothing for my fitness.
Grouse season opens on September 15th and I always like to take Bailey up into the hills to do some running. Whether we get a grouse or not is secondary, it gets both of us out putting some miles in. Again, this year, how much of that we do will be determined by the heat and the smoke.
On our outings I also work with her on some of her field training. It is always a good to have her remember that when I want her to come to me, she needs to come. And we practice our heeling and other commands too. There is nothing worse than getting in the field with someone who spends all day screaming at their dog.
Bailey is trained to come to a little whistle. Not a football referee’s whistle, just a whistle I make with my mouth. I’ve always believed that a dog out doing what it is doing in the field is better than having some guy blowing a whistle every three seconds. Pheasants are smart birds and can figure out exactly what is happening when they hear those whistles coming at them.
The other thing Bailey will do is go in the direction I point. It is not something I forced her to learn, it is something she just learned on her own, and so I went with it. When I want her to drop down into a ditch or cover a part of a field that was missed, I just wait for her to look at me, which she does often, and then I will point in the direction I want her to go.
She does that on retrieves, too. If she doesn’t happen to see a bird go down, I can direct her to the bird with hand signals. It is a great attribute for sure. All my other Labs have had to be directed via a thrown rock.
In the past I’ve been called a rock-chunker by professional dog trainers, which was just fine with me. My dogs over the years have retrieved hundreds of birds, all in real-life hunting situations. But it is fun that Bailey has figured out the hand signal deal. She is a smart dog.
Working with her now, reminding her what I want her to do, is great practice for the real thing, when birds are flushing and guns are blasting. We’ll keep training, and hopefully the heat and smoke will subside and come opening day, both of us will be ready.
• Rob Phillips is an award-winning freelance outdoor writer who has written the Northwest Sportsman column for over 30 years. He can be reached at rob1@spdandg.com.