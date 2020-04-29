It’s not exactly an all-clear, but it is definitely a small taste of freedom. We are finally getting to go fishing and hunting again, albeit under some abnormal restrictions based on trying to keep the coronavirus contained. On Monday the Governor approved most fishing in the state starting on May 5.
Turkey and bear hunters also got the go-ahead to head to the woods. For many of us who have been sitting on the sidelines, the chance to get out and look for a gobbler, or do some fishing, is like a breath of fresh air.
The nice thing about the approval to fish again is the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has been pretty steadily planting lakes throughout the region during our stay at home time. So, besides the few that the ospreys may have plucked out for their dinner, there should be plenty of fish to catch in the local lakes around the area.
According to the news release from the WDFW, someone, we’re not sure who, is going to keep an eye on how all of us anglers are doing under the new guidelines, and if we are keeping our distance and only spending time in the outdoors with an “immediate member of the household,” we’ll get to keep fishing.
My wife Terri doesn’t know it yet, but since she is the only other immediate member of our household, she may have the opportunity to go fishing with me quite often.. If I really want to bend the rules, I guess I could go move in with one of my fishing buddies for the next two or three weeks. Not that any of them would want me for two days, let alone two weeks.
Hunters are being asked to follow the same guidelines. We can only hunt with someone who lives in the same house. Terri has never hunted turkeys before. This may be the year. Not that I couldn’t go on my own, but part of the enjoyment of hunting, and fishing for that matter, is to spend it with someone who enjoys it too.
By the way, if you see Terri any time before Tuesday, please don’t say a word to her about this being a bad year for ticks. She hates the little blood suckers worse than snakes. Oh yeah, and don’t mention rattlesnakes either, please. If she believes there is even the most remote chance of having a tick jump on board, she’ll be out.
My two sons would like to go fishing with me too, maybe even next weekend. But under the guidelines put out by the state, as I read them, that is not allowed, because they live on their own. Certainly the overseers, whoever they are, would allow me to fish with my sons, right?
One of the most popular seasons of the year, fishing for spring chinook salmon, will open with the rest of the fishing on Tuesday. I have my doubts about that fishery. The parking lot a Drano Lake, one of the very popular salmon fishing holes, is bound to be as busy as the Costco parking lot was yesterday.
Here’s the thing. Officials have allowed the big box stores to remain open through all of this, believing we are all adults who can keep our distance and do the right thing. Finally, people who want to spend some time outdoors are going to be trusted to do the right thing too.
Of course, if you watched social media, there were many anglers and hunters who, rightfully so, believed being out on the water fishing or in the wilds hunting would be the ultimate in social distancing. And, some argued, these outdoor pursuits are the ultimate in procuring healthy foods to eat during these strange times. Certainly better than going to the grocery store, which has been allowed since day one.
Now, all of a sudden, there is a rumored meat shortage looming. Hunters who were fortunate enough to fill their freezer with good, healthy venison or other game meat are not going to have to worry about all that.
A wild turkey or two, and some fresh spring salmon, walleye, or trout will also be welcomed on the dinner table during this virus craziness.
Many of us who are considered nonessential workers have the time to go fishing and hunting. The new re-opening rules say we can only make it a day trip, with no overnight stays. That’s OK. It can be done. We might have to get up a little earlier, but we can do that.
There is definitely some pent up demand. Come Tuesday it is my guess there are going to be plenty of folks headed to the outdoors to enjoy some much-anticipated fishing and hunting.
I will be one of those people. It is yet to be seen if the other “immediate member of my household” will be joining me. My guess is I’ll be out there by myself.