September is a great month for fishing in Eastern Washington.
Virtually all warmwater fish, including bass, walleye and perch, tend to come out of their hot summer funk and are more eager to take bait or a lure.
Bass and walleye fishing on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, and at Potholes Reservoir, Moses Lake and several other waters in the Columbia Basin kicks into gear again as the days get shorter and the temperatures cool.
The same goes for trout. The annual late summer flip-flop will help put the Yakima River into ultimate fishing shape, making it a favorite of local fly casters as well as those from the west side of the mountains.
Just because the Yakima is good doesn’t mean the other local streams should be forgotten. In fact, the Naches River, or one of the other smaller streams in the area, can provide excellent fishing as the last of the summer days go by.
Along with the bump in trout fishing prospects, good numbers of chinook salmon are running up the Columbia River right now. Just in the past week over 100,000 fall chinook have been counted at Bonneville Dam. And a fair run of coho salmon should be hot on their tail fins.
It might be a tad early to try fishing for the big fall chinook in the Hanford Reach, but there are fish there now and if you can get one of these early arrivers to bite, there is a good chance that you will have some decent meat for the barbecue or smoker.
Anglers looking to have a better chance at catching one of the big fall kings heading up the Columbia might want to try a little lower in the system at the mouth of Klickitat River or at Drano Lake. Warm water has had the fish in a bit of a non-biting mood at times, but fish are being caught and, as the river temps cool, the catching should definitely improve.
While you will see some anglers jigging at the mouth of the Klickitat and at Drano, others will be trolling with 360 flashers ahead of spinners or bait-loaded lures such as Super Baits and SpinFish.
Another technique that is especially popular at the mouth of the Klickitat is hover fishing. This style of fishing has the angler drop bait, usually a glob of cured salmon eggs with a hook buried in it, straight down under the boat.
The salmon won’t hit the bait hard. The fish usually just come up and mouth the bait and will drop it quickly.
Anglers have to be waiting for just the slightest indication a salmon has picked up the bait so they can set the hook.
When there are a number of boats and anglers hover fishing near the buoy at the mouth of the Klickitat, it looks like you could step from one boat to the next and walk for a hundred yards downstream. So, the technique isn’t for everyone.
Those who prefer a little elbow room can troll the deeper waters farther out into the Columbia. Most trollers use a flasher trailed by a spinner or lure.
Some days the hover fishing is red hot, and on others, the trollers will be more successful.
Right now, and for the next couple of weeks, it will be the chinook salmon that anglers are targeting, but later in the month as the bigger chinooks move farther up the Columbia, anglers will start targeting the coho salmon at Drano and at the mouth of the Klickitat.
At the Klickitat, trolling up into in the lower part of the river can be productive as well, and it really gets good in late September into October for coho. From the State Route 14 Bridge upriver a mile or so is all good water.
In this stretch of the river, fishing with plugs pretty much takes over. Trolling with small, brightly colored MagLips or other diving plugs can definitely be productive.
Bank anglers can also get in on the action on the Klickitat River in September, working some of the deep holes where the salmon like to hold.
It looks like we’re finally going to get a break from the hot summer temperatures, and as the days get shorter and the nighttime temperatures drop, water temperatures will cool as well. That means the fishing in many parts of Eastern Washington should be heating up.
Bass, walleye and trout will all start getting more active as they get a hint the seasons are changing.
And if you are looking for a shot at a fall salmon, the next few weeks may be the very best time to try for them as they make their annual migration up the rivers.
Summer will soon be fading into fall. For local anglers, that is a good thing.
