KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals’ Dairon Blanco dropped down a successful squeeze bunt to score pinch-runner Samad Taylor, giving Kansas City a wild 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Matt Brash and the Mariners.
Down 5-0 in the eighth inning, Julio Rodriguez had sparked a rally to give the Mariners a 6-5 entering the bottom of the ninth.
Brash, trying to close it out, allowed a leadoff single to Bobby Witt Jr. and a single to Michael Massey.
Salvador Perez’s sacrifice fly scored Witt to tie the game, and Blanco dropped down the bunt on the first pitch he saw from Brash.
Brash’s blown save spoiled a late rally from Seattle’s offense.
Rodriguez hit a bases-loaded double in the eighth and then drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth as the Mariners erased a five-run deficit to rally for a 6-5 lead over the Kansas City Royals before a sparse crowd of 11,878 at Kauffman Stadium.
It was the first go-ahead hit in the ninth inning (or later) of Rodriguez’s career.
The Mariners were down to their final strike when Josh Rojas drove in the tying run with a line drive up the middle, scoring Teoscar Hernandez from second base.
It was Rojas’ biggest moment with his new club, two weeks after the Mariners acquired him in a trade with Arizona for closer Paul Sewald.
Royals right-hander Brady Singer had taken a no-hitter into the seventh inning to help Kansas City (39-81) take a 5-0 lead into the eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.