With the speed factories in Seattle and Tacoma hoarding most of the team hardware historically, it’s not easy to break that hold and win a state track and field title in the biggest classification. But Eisenhower’s girls pulled it off in 2000, a feat that came in the middle of back-to-back state titles in cross country.
This was the highlight of Yakima’s best run in 4A girls track as the Cadets followed up their title with a runner-up finish in 2001, missing a repeat by one point, and Davis earned a second-place trophy in 2002.
• • •
TACOMA — They ran, they hurdled, they threw and they sprinted. It seemed as if there was the red, white and blue of Eisenhower’s girls in every event of Saturday’s final day at the Class 4A state track and field championships.
No team could match the depth and quality of these Cadets.
Scoring in 10 events, including five of the six night-session finals on the track Saturday, Ike romped to the school’s first girls track title with a 61-point total that bested runner-up Prairie by 15 points at the Lincoln Bowl.
Seniors Heather Heron and Haley Heater refused to wear down and led the runaway victory.
Heron finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles Saturday and anchored Ike to fourth in the 4x200 relay. Heater, who was so exhausted on the final day that coach Phil English nearly pulled her from the 4x400 relay, was eighth in the 400, ran the second leg on the 4x200 and anchored the 4x400 to another fourth place for the crowning effort.
“The kids are dead. Heather and Haley ran eight races each (in two days) and they really carried the team,” English said. “But at the same time we had breakthrough performances that took the pressure off them a little. This was a true team championship.”
“I’m exhausted but this makes up for it easy,” said Heron, who contributed 18.5 points to the cause. “I’ve always thought about winning a race here, getting a first in something. I didn’t get it in the hurdles, but we got it as a team.”
Heater, who was on all three of Ike’s medalist relays, somehow summoned the energy to run a 58.2-second closing leg on the 4x400.
“Coach told me he didn’t think I should run the relay,” she said. “I was tired and I hated taking eighth in the 400, but I had one race left in me. I had to do it, I wanted to do it. It feels so great that it’s over and that I helped the team.”
Prairie scored impressively in Saturday’s final session, finishing with 46 points, and Pasco rode Bree Skinner’s sprint triple to third place with 44 points.
But neither Prairie nor Pasco had a chance to catch Eisenhower, which led after the first day and after Saturday’s afternoon session. The Cadets had 36 points when the night session started and piled on from there, adding 25 points in the final five events.
Heron recorded career bests and lowered her school records in two finals Saturday, running 14.65 in the 100 hurdles and 44.16 in the 300 hurdles. Moreover, the Cadets dropped their school record in the 4x200 to 1:43.78 in the prelims.
After winning the state cross country title last fall, the Cadets, not surprisingly, got more big points in the distance races Saturday. Following Laura Blount’s victory in the 3200 on Friday, Angela Talarico dropped seven seconds off her 1600 best and placed third in 5:01.54.
“Just watching all day (Friday) drove me crazy. I wanted to get out here and run, especially after what Laura did,” Talarico said. “Everybody pushed each other, and it was so much fun. I was nervous for myself, but I really wanted to get a good place and get the points.”
Eisenhower scored 15 points with its three relays. La Qua Branch, Sammie Freeman, Heater and Heron duplicated the fourth place they got in Friday’s 400 relay in Saturday’s 800 relay. And Molly Carmody, Carly Richardson, Val Lally and Heater comprised the 1600 relay, which ran 4:01.68.
Carmody also picked up points in the 800, finishing sixth in 2:17.90.
“I had to do something for the team,” she said. “Everybody was doing so well, I wanted to do my part. I didn’t really have it in the last 100 meters, but I got some points.”
And that’s what made Ike’s performance special. Heron and Heater were workhorses, but a total of nine athletes scored points for the Cadets.
“It was a real broad-based effort,” English said. “You always hope everyone will perform well, but for all of them to do it here is special. That’s how they won it.”