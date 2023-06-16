Two bridges that are more than 50 years old on State Route 241 in the Mabton area will be replaced and repaired starting Wednesday, June 21.
The $11 million project requires a partial closure of the highway and a detour for more than two years. SR 241 links Mabton with Sunnyside and runs north/south between State Route 22 and Interstate 82.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace the bridge over the slough south of the Yakima River and restore the structural integrity of the bridge over the Yakima River.
Starting June 21, crews will close a half-mile section of SR 241 between West Charvet and Lenseign roads. Travelers will be detoured to Grandview Pavement, Hornby, Chase, South Euclid and East Euclid roads. This detour will add about 15 minutes to travel time.
“Once the project is done, the new slough bridge and the bridge over the Yakima River will serve the community for years to come,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Jerry Wood.
The bridge over the Yakima River and the adjacent bridge over the slough were built in the 1950s and 1960s. Both bridges will have no weight restrictions when construction is complete in 2025.
Travelers can stay up to date on roadwork by visiting the project webpage or real-time travel map on the WSDOT website, wsdot.com.
