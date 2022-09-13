Sunday’s results
King of the Track: 1, Robert Steffen; 2, Carl Thorsett; 3, Joe Berney, Jason Leon.
Super Pro: 1, Robert Steffen; 2, Dustin Brewington; 3, Ryan Widhalm, Cameron Loss.
Pro: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Dustin Brewington; 3, Joe Ritchie.
Bike-Sked: 1, Joe Berney; 2, Stacy Hesch; 3, Josh Wagner.
Sportsman: 1, Carl Thorsett; 2, Tom Loos; 3, Dutch Winters.
Junior Lightning: 1, Sahara Wendt; 2, Michelle Brown; 3, Cole Dickhoff.
Junior Thunder: 1, Koda Tobel; 2, Tyson Sanchez; 3, Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street: 1, Samantha Payne; 2, Casey Smith-Apperson; 3, Rubie Wilde.
Stock-Super Stock: 1, Gary Gandee Jr.; 2, Jim Caughlin; 3, Mike Lewis, Joe Sorensen.
Saturday’s results
Super Pro: 1, Doug Widhalm; 2, Josh Fuerstenberg; 3, Toby Febus.
Pro: 1, Scott Lewsley; 2, Josh Fuerstenberg; 3, Morris Boggess.
Bike-Sked: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Stacy Hesch; 3, Bob Henrie, Joe Berney.
Sportsman: 1, Randy Payment; 2, Gordon Rust; 3, Jesse Howell, Delaney Russell.
Junior Lightning: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Cole Dickhoff; 3, Sahara Wendt.
Junior Thunder: 1, Carter Ozuna; 2, Rachael Place; 3, Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street: 1, Rubie Wilde; 2, Brittney Wagner; 3, Casey Smith-Apperson.
Stock-Super Stock: 1, Gary Gandee Jr.; 2, Mike Moyer; 3, Rick Green, Mike Lewis.
Junior Gambler: 1, Koda Tobel; 2, Sahara Wendt; 3, Cole Dickhoff.
Friday’s results
Street Legal: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Gary Risley; 3, Jesse Howell, Dustin Brewington.
Mopar: 1, Jane Ridgley; 2, David Denning; 3, Troy Wilson, Lane Chaney.
Street Bike: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Jose Perez Jr.; 3, Josh Wagner, Junior Chinn.
High School: 1, James Householder; 2, Parker Miller; 3, Jose Avalos.
Open Wheel: 1, Stephanie Wendt; 2, Laura Brown; 3, John Larson, Will Willingham.
All Run: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Gary Gandee Jr.; 3, Joe Payne, Robert Steffen.
Junior Dragster: 1, Carter Ozuna; 2, Michelle Brown; 3, Sawyer Vick.
Junior Street: 1, Brittney Wagner; 2, Rubie Wilde; 3, Michelle Brown.
