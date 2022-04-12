SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Box — Winner: Mike Merk 0.039 RT, 6.90 DI, 6.874 ET, 94.24 mph. Runner-up: Chuck Kerkoff -0.027, 6.71, 6.721, 98.11. Semis: Steve Schlepp.
No Box — Winner: Jason Leon 0.051, 7.30, 7.318, 94.88. Runner-up: Scott Lewsley 0.038, 6.82, 6.858, 96.52.
Junior Dragster — Winner: Koda Tobel 0.032, 8.90, 9.054, 62.19. Runner-up: Briele Fincher 0.142, 8.06, 8.123, 83.3. Semis: Carter Ozuna.
Junior Street — Winner: Jacob Van Cleve 0.099, 9.20, 9.072, 77.59. Runner-up: Michelle Brown -0.032, 9.00, 9.057, 79.74.
AFX Shootout — Winner: James Van Cleve 0.083, 6.59, 6.617, 99.57. Runner-up: Jim Van Cleve 0.017, 7.17, 7.274, 92.66. Semis: Bob Bundy.
Small Tire Shootout — Winner: Brady Davis 0.219, 5.278, 136.10. Runner-up: Kenner Stedham 0.136, 5.625, 126.44.
Junior Dragster Conso — Winner: Ellie Brown 0.173, 9.40, 9.494, 68.98. Runner-up: Emerie Sanchez 0.297, 9.17, 9.281, 70.77. Semis: Greyson Fossum, Hayden Rossi.
