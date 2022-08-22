RENEGADE RACEWAY
Saturday’s results
Jet vs. Nitro: 1, Beast; 2, Kahuna.
Foot Brake: 1, Jay Fulcher; 2, Stacey Wilson; Semis, Carter Johnson.
Box: 1, Dustin Brewington; 2, Jeremy Waterman; Semis, Chuck Kerkof.
No Box: 1, Jason Cooper; 2, David Denning; Semis, Morris Boggess.
Junior Dragster: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Emerie Sanchez; Semis, Corban Box.
Junior Street: 1, Brittney Wagner; 2, Michelle Brown.
AFX Shootout: 1, John Elliott; 2, Jason Cooper; Semis, James Van Cleave.
Junior Drag Consolation: 1, Ellie Brown; 2, Kymbree Brost; Semis, Tyson Sanchez.
