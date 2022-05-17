RENEGADE RACEWAY

Funny Car Frenzy
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Funny Car — Winner: “Lady Elaine” Sellers. Runner-up: Jim Varner “Reaper.”
Box — Winner: Chad Riley. Runner-up: Jordan Curtis. Semis: Steve Schlepp, Scott Howell.
No Box — Winner: Patrick Condon. Runner-up: Brian McGinnis. Semis: Chuck Kerkof.
Junior Dragster — Winner: Koda Tobel. Runner-up: Rachael Place. Semis: Sahara Wendt, Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street — Winner: Michelle Brown. Runner-up: Jacob Van Cleve.
AFX Shootout — Winner: Bob Bundy. Runner-up: Jim Van Cleve. Semis: Phil Fluaitt.
Consolation — Winner: Katie Froud. Runner-up: Corban Box. Semis: Emerie Sanchez.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Box — Winner: Mike Merk. Runner-up: Jason Leon. Semis: Todd Fricke, Junior Chinn.
No Box — Winner: James Van Cleve. Runner-up: Gary Gandee Jr. Semis: Dustin Brewington.
Junior Dragster — Winner: Emerie Sanchez. Runner-up: Koda Tobel. Semis: Tyson Sanchez.
Junior Street — Winner: Michelle Brown. Runner-up: Jacob Van Cleve.
AFX Shootout — Winner: Bob Bundy. Runner-up: Jim Van Cleve. Semis: James Taggart.
Junior Consolation — Winner: Michelle Brown. Runner-up: Ellie Brown. Semis: Hayden Rossi, Greyson Fossum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.