AUTO RACING
Renegade Raceway DEE ADAMS MEMORIAL
Sunday’s results
Super Pro: 1, Dave Secondi; 2, Kurtis Asbury; semis, Andy Jackson, Andy Collins.
Pro: 1, Jesse DeBartolo; 2, Joe Ritchie; semis, Larry Decamp.
Bike/Sled: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Dion Martin; semis, Stacy Hesch, Gene Hegle.
Sportsman: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Gary How Jr.; semis, Adam Tabor, Stephanie Biscay.
A/FX Shootout: 1, Jason Miller; 2, Jim Van Cleve; semis, Pat Neveu, Jim Devine.
Junior Lightning: 1, Xzavier Heaton; 2, Kymbree Brost; semis, Michelle Brown.
Junior Thunder: 1, Greyson Fossum; 2, Ellie Brown; semis, Reese Heaton.
Junior Street: 1, Lizzie Wagner; 2, Samantha Payne; semis, Kymbree Brost.
Super Comp: 1, Tony Arthur; 2, Greg Linne; semis, Dave Secondi.
Super Street: 1, Jess Dale; 2, Tony Hopkins; semis, Zach Zurbrugg, Todd Sims.
Consolation: 1, Tom DeBartolo; 2, Andy Jackson; semis, Ryan Widhalm.
Junior Consolation: 1, Charlie Anglemyer; 2, Swayer Vick; semis, Brydan Lemon, Thomas Secondi.
Best Appearing Cars: Kevin Petersen, Reese Heaton (junior).
Saturday’s results
Jet Funny Car: 1, EFX Sports Tomahawk, 246.12 mph.
Super Pro: 1, Robert Steffen; 2, Matt Condon; semis, Stephanie Wendt, Chad Welch.
Pro: 1, Cameron Loos; 2, David Denning; semis, Maurice Castro.
Bike/Sled: 1, Stacy Hesch; 2, Terry Holloway; semis, Gene Hegle.
Sportsman: 1, Jason Leon; 2, Bobby Burkevics; semis, Tom Loos.
A/FX Shootout: 1, Lanny Hughes; 2, Pat Neveu; semis, Jason Miller.
Junior Lightning: 1, Xzavier Heaton; 2, Raylee Higgins; semis, Michelle Brown.
Junior Thunder: 1, Emerie Sanchez; 2, Ellie Brown; semis, Koda Tobel.
Junior Street: 1, Jed Biscay; 2, Madelyn Collins; semis, Emerie Sanchez.
Super Comp: 1, Tony Arthur; 2, Steven Horton; semis, Greg Linne.
Super Street: 1, Robert Zurbrugg; 2, Dennis Boley; semis, Todd Sims, Matt Danielson.
Junior 2nd Chance: 1, Tyson Sanchez; 2, Carter Ozuna; semis, Thomas Secondi, Charlie Anglemyer.
Friday’s results
Street Legal: 1, Dustin Brewington; 2, Larry Wilhelm; semis, Cody Hunt, Troy Adams.
Mopar: 1, Tim Lewis; 2, Mark McKenna; semis, Martin Condon, Ron Trowbridge.
Street Bike: 1, Junior Chinn; 2, William McCorkle; semis, Jose Perez Jr.
High School: 1, Parker Miller; 2, James Householder.
Open Wheel: 1, Stephanie Wendt; 2, Laura Brown; semis, Matt Condon.
All Run: 1, Mike Sumner; 2, Matt Danielson; semis, Kenny O’Keefe.
