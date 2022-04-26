SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Summit Series No. 2
Land of Leaders No. 1
Super Pro — Winner: Dave Secondi 0.022 RT, 4.66 DI, 4.680 ET, 147.60 mph. Runner-up: Brian McGinnis 0.036, 6.54, 6.557, 103.60. Semi: Jiovanni Collecchi.
Pro — Winner: Dan Weiland 0.062, 10.18, 10.160, 131.81. Runner-up: Gordon Rust -0.008, 12.06, 12.088, 109.97. Semi: Andy Jackson, Devin Froud.
Bike-Sled — Winner: Doug Chicklinsky 0.041, 8.94, 9.010, 135.69. Runner-up: Karen Holloway 0.054, 10.03, 10.095, 130.57. Semi: Dion Martin, Joe Berney.
Sportsman — Winner: Craig Smith 0.045, 12.93, 12.925, 103.87. Runner-up: Tom Loos 0.055, 12.24, 12.214, 106.73. Semi: Kenny O’Keefe, Jesse Howell.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Sahara Wendt 0.117, 7.90, 7.918, 81.20. Runner-up: Cole Dickhoff 0.081, 7.99, 8.053, 78.54. Semi: Michelle Brown, Hayden Rossi.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Emerie Sanchez 0.065, 9.06, 9.078, 69.26. Runner-up: Koda Tobel 0.133, 8.93, 9.043, 70.88. Semi: Katie Froud.
Junior Street — Winner: Brittney Wagner 0.175, 9.72, 9.960, 68.27. Runner-up: Samantha Payne 0.531, 11.45, 11.450, 61.03. Semi: Michelle Brown.
NW Nostalgia A — Winner: Lynn Bruch 0.084, 6.08, 13.017, 30.23. Runner-up: Sam Fogler -0.068, 5.59, 5.822, 117.68. NW Nostalgia B — Winner: Michael Wonser 0.189, 6.67, 6.670, 101.76. Runner-up: Mark Cummins 0.313, 7.55, 7.584, 87.92. Overall — Winner Michael Wonser. Runner-up: Lynn Bruch.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Summit Series No. 1
Super Pro — Winner: Stephanie Nass 0.029 RT, 5.01 DI, 5.017 ET, 131.88 mph. Runner-up: William Vest 0.026, 5.99, 6.011, 114.53. Semi: David Knudtzon.
Pro — Winner: Gordon Rust 0.015, 12.04, 12.041, 110.50. Runner-up: Brian McGinnis 0.068, 10.25, 10.226, 126.91. Semi: Kenny O’Keefe.
Bike-Sled — Winner: Doug Chicklinsky 0.026, 8.88, 8.916, 146.93. Runner-up: Clyde Reeves 0.081, 9.40, 9.394, 141.05. Semi: Joe Berney, Steve Kauffman.
Sportsman — Winner: Jesse Howell 0.114, 12.36, 12.340, 109.67. Runner-up: Todd Riley -0.034, 12.60, 12.601, 112.16. Semi: Larry DeCamp, David Landa.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Cole Dickhoff 0.010, 7.97, 8.073, 76.10. Runner-up: Hayden Rossi 0.164, 7.90, 7.897, 33.35. Semi: Sahara Wendt, Michelle Brown.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Koda Tobel 0.103, 8.92, 9.151, 68.46. Runner-up: Ellie Brown 0.435, 9.05, 9.021, 70.35. Semi: Emerie Sanchez.
Junior Street — Winner: Michelle Brown 0.197, 9.07, 9.293, 76.20. Runner-up: Brittney Wagner 0.204, 9.78, 9.573, 71.96. Semi: Casey Smith-Apperson.
