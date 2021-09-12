RENEGADE RACEWAY
Saturday’s Gambler results
Super Pro — Winner: Doug Widhalm 0.021 RT, 7.12 DI, 7.095 ET, 94.84 MPH. Runner-up: Emmett McKillop 0.026, 5.48, 5.429, 127.11. Semis: Joe Payne.
Pro — Winner: Mike Merk 0.083, 7.39, 7.413, 90.29. Runner-up: David Denning 0.041, 6.82, 6.812, 96.01. Semis: TJ Loper.
Bike-Sled — Winner: Dion Martin 0.012, 6.23, 6.271, 108.83. Runner-up: Steve Kauffman 0.024, 6.20, 6.241, 112.76. Semis: Wesley Walker.
Sportsman — Winner: Jason Miller 0.074, 7.64, 7.671, 82.93. Runner-up: Damien Chinn 0.131, 10.68, 10.715, 66.32. Semis: Art Kirby.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Raylee Higgins 0.132, 8.01, 8.022, 79.41. Runner-up: Sahara Wendt 0.325, 7.94, 7.922, 81.57. Semis: Michelle Brown, Hayden Rossi.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Emerie Sanchez 0.005, 9.29, 9.160, 66.66. Runner-up: Corban Box 0.043, 8.90, 8.755, 72.27. Semis: Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street — Winner: Zoey Mercado 0.023, 11.49, 11.697, 59.24. Runner-up: Michelle Brown 0.110, 9.35, 9.340, 74.75. Semis: Tanner Hill.
Sunday’s King of the Track results
King of the Track — Winner: Peter Oliviero 0.037 RT, 8.23 DI, 8.216 ET, 76.66 MPH. Runner-up: Steve Stormo 0.194, 6.68, 6.606, 104.89. Semis: Dave Scondi, Bob Bundy.
Super Pro — Winner: Dave Secondi 0.009, 5.05, 5.079, 135.24. Runner-up: Chad Riley 0.029, 4.71, 4.736, 147.15. Semis: Jim Hamlin, Warren R. Douglas.
Pro — Winner: Bob Bundy 0.005, 10.28, 10.308, 130.68. Runner-up: AJ Loper 0.008, 10.95, 10.980, 121.66. Semis: Peter Oliviero.
Bike-Sled — Winner: Steve Stormo 0.039, 10.63, 10.641, 124.11. Runner-up: 0.005, 9.72, 9.828, 138.91. Semis: Dion Martin, Gene Hegle.
Sportsman — Winner: Peter Oliviero 0.025, 13.11, 13.130, 97.78. Runner-up: Devin Froud 0.031, 12.06, 12.082, 104.70. Semis: Andy Jackson, Art Kirby.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Hayden Rossi NA, 7.97, 7.950, 79.71. Runner-up: Michelle Brown NA, 7.90, 7.921, 79.77. Semis: Sahara Wendt, Raylee Higgins.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Greyson Fossum Gandee 0.263, 11.90, 11.917, 49.95. Runner-up: Katie Froud NA, 9.17, 9.195, 66.91. Semis: Corban Box.
Junior Street — Winner: Tanner Hill 0.057, 10.37, 10.430, 62.65. Runner-up: Joey Stanton 0.077, 9.88, 9.972, 69.97. Semis: James Householder.
NW Nostalgia — Winner: Mike Munson 0.069, 6.16, 6.173, 109.27. Runner-up: Terry Cannon 0.114, 6.90, 6.894, 102.44.
