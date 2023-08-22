13TH ANNUAL HOT AUGUST NIGHT
Results, Aug. 19
Jet Funny Car — Winner: EFX Tomahawk (6.810 ET, 225.00 MPH).
Rubin Brost Memorial Foot Brake — Winner: Gary Risley (0.028 RT, 11.35 DI, 11.361 ET, 113.43 MPH). Runner-up: Jason Leon (0.038, 12.74, 12.752, 108.7). Semifinals: Grant Crosswhite, Dustin Brewington.
Box — Winner: Jason Leon. Runner-up: Andy Jackson. Semifinals: Junior Chinn, Kurtis Asbury.
No Box — Winner: Jason Cooper. Runner-up: Andy Jackson. Semifinals: Jason Leon.
A/FX Shootout — Winner: Jason Miller (0.015, 10.48, 10.462, 129.90). Runner-up: Phil Fluaitt (NA, 0.05, 10.509, 127.28). Semifinals: Jenifer Morton.
Jr Dragster — Winner: Carter Ozuna (0.006, 9.19, 9.240, 70.76). Runner-up: Emerie Sanchez (0.086, 9.15, 9.140, 69.87). Semifinals: Ellie Brown, Tyson Sanchez.
Jr Street II — Winner: Emerie Sanchez (0.401, 9.85, 9.857, 73.23). Runner-up: Rubie Wilde (0.548, 12.40, 12.274, 58.21). Semifinals: Samantha Payne.
Jr Consolation — Winner: Kymbree Brost (0.180, 7.97, 7.933, 80.56). Runner-up: Thomas Secondi (NA, 11.87, 12.094, 48.55). Semifinals: Sawyer Vick.
STREET LEGAL DRAGS #5
Results, Aug. 18
Street Legal — Winner: Jason Leon (0.046 RT, 12.72 DI, 12.722 ET, 106.19 MPH). Runner-up: Grant Crosswhite (0.078, 10.90, 10.946, 123.15). Semifinals: Gary Risley.
Mopar — Winner: Mark McKenna (0.096, 11.20, 11.203, 119.02). Runner-up: Bill Cadle (0.124, 11.29, 11.254, 120.77). Semifinals: Bob Bundy.
Street Bike — Winner: Terry Holloway (0.023, 10.98, 11.063, 121.89). Runner-up: Junior Chinn (0.100, 11.91, 11.964, 117.15). Semifinals: Richard Castillo, Hector Castro.
Perry Tech High School Drags — Winner: Colton Denton (0.550, 16.75, 16.750, 82.47). Runner-up: Parker Miller (0.051, 12.73, 13.928, 105.54). Semifinals: James Householder.
Open Wheel — Winner: Mark Cummins (0.097, 8.15, 8.235, 76.47). Runner-up: Laura Brown (0.275, 5.60, 5.629, 35.72). Semifinals: Terry Cannon.
All Run Cash Bash — Winner: Jason Leon. Runner-up: Joe Ritchie. Semifinals: Phil Fluaitt, Terry Holloway.
