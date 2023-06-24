Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
NITRO NIGHTS UNDER THE LIGHTS
Friday's Street Legal Drags #4
Street Legal — Winner: Jay Fulcher (0.065 RT, 7.34 DI, 7.372 ET, 83.14 MPH). Runner-up: Grant Crosswhite (0.020, 7.22, 7.495, 85.00). Semifinals: David Amaro, Tony Cerda.
Mopar — Winner: Bill Cadle (0.004, 7.17, 7.175, 94.99). Runner-up: David Denning (0.066, 6.98, 7.000, 97.75). Semifinals: Nic Chaney.
Street Bike — Winner: Junior Chinn (0.045, 7.60, 7.649, 91.29). Runner-up: Terry Holloway (0.071, 7.23, 7.275, 100.20). Semifinals: William McCorkle.
High School — Winner: James Householder (0.126, 9.40, 9.634, 72.02).
Open Wheel — Winner: Mark Cummins (0.103, 8.25, 8.342, 83.91). Runner-up: Riley Welch (0.056, 6.65, 6.507, 98.13). Semifinals: Laura Brown.
All Run Cash Bash — Winner: Bob Bundy (0.011, 6.69, 6.694, 97.70). Runner-up: Dustin Brewington (0.011, 6.52, 6.567, 103.07). Semifinals: Jason Leon, Terry Holloway.
