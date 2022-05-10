Renegade Raceway will host its biggest Funny Car event ever on Saturday with the Funny Car Frenzy, which will draw Nitro and Alcohol machines from the Northwest and Canada.
Racing in the AFX Shootout and Gamblers Series classes will also be on the schedule.
Gates open at noon with Funny Cars on the track at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Diesel Truck Drags
Big Rig — Winner: Jess Daniels 0.278 RT, 22.20 DI, 22.411 ET, 64.49 MPH. Runner-up: Josh Leingang 0.021, 25.45, 25.373, 51.27. Semis: Jason Johnson, Treigh Taylor.
Medium Duty — Winner: Kevin Martinez 0.057, 25.50, 25.267, 52.84. Runner-up: Carl Fry -0.128, 25.80, 25.474, 52.00. Semis: Preston Johnson.
Pickup — Winner: Tommy Turley 0.621, 16.30, 16.467, 81.90. Runner-up: Jacob Horton 0.240, 14.25, 15.614, 26.24. Semis: Austin Forster.
