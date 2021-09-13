As a reminder from the high schools in the Yakima Valley, all spectators are required to wear masks for indoor events.
Also, as of Monday, the mask mandate was expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees.
Last month, the WIAA had added that “audience members should be seated in family units and those small groups should be spaced at least 3 feet apart.”
The full DOH document, which covers K-12 sports and activities, can be found at www.wiaa.com.
All of the requirements mentioned above and within the document are subject to change during the school year.
LEGION BASEBALL
Beetles holding tryouts
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles will hold a second round of tryouts at Eisenhower High School on Tuesday from 6-8:30 p.m.
For more information, contact new head coach Roger Guzman at guzmanroger8@gmail.com
