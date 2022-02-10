Class 4A Region IV
Where: Moses Lake HS.
When: Saturday, noon.
Who: CBBN, MCC.
State allocations: Four (16-entry state).
State-ranked teams: 1, Chiawana; 2, Sunnyside; 7, Kamiakin; 9, Pasco; 10, Hanford and Wenatchee.
-
Class 2A Region IV
Where: Ellensburg HS.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Who: CWAC, GSL.
State allocations: Four (16-entry state).
State-ranked teams: 3, Selah; 4, Othello; 9, Pullman.
-
Class 1A Region II
Where: Royal HS.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Who: All eastside schools.
State allocations: Six (12-entry state).
State-ranked teams: 1, Toppenish; 2, Colville; 3, Deer Park; 4, Omak; 5, Zillah; 6, Wapato; 7, Lakeside; 8, Royal; 10, Riverside.
-
Class 2B Region II
Where: Warden HS.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Who: All eastside schools.
State allocations: Five (8-entry state).
State-ranked teams: 1, Granger; 2, Tonasket; 4, Okanogan; 5, Lake Roosevelt; 7, Liberty; 8, Reardan; 10, Kittitas.
-
Girls Region IV
Where: Ephrata HS.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Who: All eastside schools.
State allocations: Five (20-entry state).
State-ranked teams: 1, Toppenish; 3, Chiawana; 5, Moses Lake; 6, Royal; 7, Kennewick; 9, Pasco.
