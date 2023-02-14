WARDEN — With 11 champions and eight by pin, Toppenish’s girls sent their statement loud and clear at Saturday’s 19-school 2A-1A-B Region 3 wrestling tournament.
The Wildcats qualified 16 for the 2A-1A-B state championships in Tacoma on Friday and Saturday and amassed 367 points, more than double the runner-up score of Othello.
The top three placers advanced to Mat Classic. East Valley, Granger and Goldendale qualified three apiece and a total of 10 schools from the Valley will be represented.
Toppenish’s regional champions included Mia Zuniga (100), Sophia Torrez (105), Adalyne Montiel (110), Vania Diego (120), Kendra Perez (125), Ruby Clark (140), Isiah Alcala (145), Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (155), Jocelyn Velasco (170), Makayla Torres (190) and Charlene Underwood (235).
Wapato’s Lexie Garza (130) and Goldendale’s Madison Kiemele (135) were also winners.
Team scores: Toppenish 365, Othello 177, Grandview 122, Goldendale 84.5, Warden 79, Granger 64, East Valley 49, Naches Valley 47, Zillah 46, Prosser 36, Ellensburg 31, Wapato 24, Mabton 18, River View 17, White Swan 3, Burbank 3.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
100: Mia Zuniga (T) p. Esperanza Alejandre (Z), 1:07. 105: Sophia Torrez (T) md. Alexis Huff (NV), 16-5. 110: Adalyne Montiel (T) p. Brianalee Martinez (War), 2:35. 115: Jada Hernandez (War) p. Elizabet Garcia (EV), 1:54. 120: Vania Diego (T) p. Jayde Coleman (NV), 1:47. 125: Kendra Perez (T) p. Jordan Kiemele (Go), 2:40. 130: Lexie Garza (Wap) d. Sara Ortega (T), 4-0. 135: Madison Kiemele (Go) p. Lucy Giles (Oth), 1:01. 140: Ruby Clark (T) d. MaryAnn Reyes (T), for. 145: Isiah Alcala (T) d. Sonia Mendoza (Grg), 1-0. 155: Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (T) p. Selena Martinez (Pro), 1:01. 170: Jocelyn Velasco (T) p. Sailor Walker (Ell), 5:00. 190: Makayla Torres (T) p. Elia Velasquez (Oth), 5:48. 235: Charlene Underwood (T) p. Leslie Gutierrez (Pro), 2:44.
THIRD-FOURTH
100: Emily Garcia (EV) p. Alona Castro (War), 4:30. 105: Mireya Buatista (EV) d. Gabrielle Berger (Grg), 3-0. 110: Kiara Torres (Grg) p. Maira Zaragoza (War), 4:08. 115: Mayan Riojas (T) d. Grace Rocha (Oth), 4-2. 120: Kimberly Madrigal (Gr) md. Amalia Carranza (Grd), 17-3. 125: Natalie Pinon (T) p. Savannah Espindola (Grd), 0:38. 130: Kali Watson (Go) p. Julienne Child (Ell), 0:42. 135: Ashley Cruz-Bustamante (Grd) p. Zeyli Reyna (Mab), 2:40. 140: Nayeli Leal (Oth) p. Ari Bartholomew (Go), 2:07. 145: Kiara Haertling (Oth) p. Jadira Perez (Oth), 1:43. 155: Bethsabee Juarez (T) d. Emily Osorio (Grd), 3-1. 170: Thalia Gallegos (Oth) p. Surielah Almazan (Grd), 2:18. 190: Ihanna Perez (Grd) p. Sofia Tovar (Grd), 1:46. 235: Alejandria Espindola (Oth) p. Ariana Rivas (T), 2:11.
Pirates, Grizzlies tied for thirdRICHLAND — Sunnyside and Davis tied for third with five state qualifiers apiece at Saturday’s 15-school 4A-3A Region 4 tournament at Hanford.
The Grizzlies had two regional champions in the first three weight classes with Adelina Valencia (100) and Alexxus Ramos (110).
Valencia, a senior, doubled up her opponent with a 14-7 win in the 100 final, and Ramos stormed through the 110 bracket with three straight first-period pins. Ramos, also a senior, is 29-1 for the season.
Sunnyside and Davis both scored 104 points and the Pirates had three runner-up placers.
West Valley junior Sydney Masengale matched Ramos’ feat, rolling through the 125 bracket with three falls in the first period.
Eisenhower senior Shealynn Spino captured the 155 title with two quick pins and a 5-3 decision in the final.
The top four placers qualified for the 4A-3A state championships in Tacoma on Friday and Saturday. West Valley advanced three to Mat Classic.
Team scores: Moses Lake 161.5, Hermiston 130, Davis 104, Sunnyside 104, Richland 102.5, Kennewick 88.5, Hanford 78, Pasco 68, Chiawana 50, West Valley-Yakima 49.5, Kamiakin 47, Walla Walla 41, Eisenhower 37, Southridge 31, Eastmont 29, North Central 26, University 26, Mead 24, Cheney 12, Central Valley 8, Mt. Spokane 4.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
100: Adelina Valencia (Su) d. Natalia Tovar (Pasco), 14-7. 105: Libby Roberts (Uni) p. Alexia Fabian (Chia), 4:53. 110: Alexxus Ramos (Su) p. Gracie Pham (Davis), 0:32. 115: Ashley Naranjo (ML) tf. Jessa Duggan (Han), 16-1. 120: Reese Prescott (ML) md. Justice Sanchez (Pasco), 16-7. 125: Sydney Masengale (WV) p. Haliyah Yanez (Davis), 0:14. 130: Bianca Johnson (ML) p. Vanessa Robles (Ke), 0:41. 135: Nevaeh Vogtman (Ke) p. Elena Flores (Herm), 5:30. 140: Alanna Haney (Chia) p. Kyndra Casias (Rich), 2:18. 145: Kilee Callaghan (NC) p. Destiny Burnett (East), 1:27. 155: Shealynn Spino (Ike) d. Gabriella Sanchez (Davis), 5-3. 170: Erin Kremer (Rich) p. Katelyn Rodriguez (ML), 1:45. 190: Hadley White (Herm) p. Baylie Conner (Mead), 2:47. 235: Tutaitaga Sepeni (Herm) p. Lindsey Perkins (Herm), 0:10.
THIRD-FOURTH
100: Savannah Espinoza (Davis) d. Jhaile Guzman (ML), 3-1. 105: Elisa Sanchez (Pasco) p. Nyellie Martinez (ML), 0:29. 110: Jamie Hoffman (Ke) d. Emily Arreola (Davis), 1-0. 115: Savannah Dufault (Rich) d. Makenzie Shupe (Han), 6-2. 120: Kylie Whitaker (WW) p. Gloria Diaz (East), 2:49. 125: Lexi Gideon (So) p. Jalisca Holmgren (Chen), 3:52. 130: Desirae Juarez (Herm) d. Vivanna Daniel (Su), 9-3. 135: Delilah Chavez (Su) p. LaKailey Rodriguez (ML), 0:19. 140: Hailey Schroder (Kam) p. Dayna Enderlin (Han), 2:37. 145: Portia Harker (Rich) p. Aiyana Marquez (WV), 4:26. 155: Laura Meyers (Herm) p. Tenacious Villasenor (Kam), 4:05. 170: Shawnnastasia Jackson (WV) d. Jaylee Lopez (Ke), 4-2. 190: Helena Jansky (Kam) d. Jeanette Cortes (Su), 7-3. 235: Rebecca Grijalva (Han) p. Amy Ordaz (Rich), 2:08.
BOYS
Sunnyside bests rival Chiawana
RICHLAND — Setting up their duel for a state title later this week, Sunnyside got the better of Chiawana with four champions and a 38-point victory at Saturday’s 4A Region 4 tournament at Hanford High School.
The Grizzlies, who have been runner-up to Chiawana in the last two state tournaments, qualified 15 for Mat Classic and scored 280.5 points. Chiawana matched the four regional champions, advanced 12 to Tacoma and scored 242.5 points.
Sunnyside will have double entries at state in six weight classes.
Jayden Jasso (106), Alejandro Fernandez (132), David Gutierrez (182) and Mateo Armendariz (285) were the Grizzlies’ winners in the 12-school regional. Fernandez, a returning state champion, boosted his record to 35-5.
The top four placers earned spots in Mat Classic on Friday and Saturday in the Tacoma Dome.
Davis had three second-place finishers and advanced four to state.
Team scores: Sunnyside 280.5, Chiawana 242.5, Hanford 109, Richland 95, Wenatchee 95, Moses Lake 78, Davis 77, Eastmont 52.5, Kamiakin 51, Pasco 37, Eisenhower 33, West Valley 11.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Jayden Jasso (Su) d. Anthony Pina (Ch), 5-4. 113: Isaiah Medina (Ch) d. Samuel Valencia (Su), 9-2. 120: Saul Salinas (Rich) d. Adrian Shima (Ch), 8-3. 126: Daeton Johnson (Ch) p. Will Chichenoff (Ike), 1:28. 132: Alejandro Fernandez (Su) d. Isai Perez (Davis), 5-2. 138: Jordan Tobias (Ch) p. Jacob Alcala (Davis), 4:43. 145: Antonio Nicacio (Kam) p. Christopher Villanueva (Su), 0:58. 152: Jake Hubby (Han) md. Dayton Regan (ML), 15-2. 160: Caden Wilson (Han) p. Mason Tovar (Ch), 1:27. 170: Eli Perkes (Han) p. Judah Bishop (Ch), 1:37. 182: David Gutierrez (Su) d. Rigoberto Chavez (Davis), 7-4. 195: Evan Berdan (Wen) p. Melvin Kreitzer (Rich), 3:02. 220: Lane Hedrick (Ch) d. Jack Fluegge (Wen), 6-0. 285: Mateo Armendariz (Su) d. Luke Almaguer (Su), for.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Zaiden Gonzalez (Su) d. Ian Garza (ML), 7-4. 113: Por Htoo (Ch) md. William Madrigal (Su), 9-0. 120: Rudy Vivanco (East) d. Drayden Gaither (ML), 8-2. 126: Bryan Madrigal (Su) d. Mesiah Valdez (Su), for. 132: Alexander Barajas (Pasco) d. Ian Anderson (ML), 5-4. 138: Carlos Kisokwa (Kam) d. Jose Olivera (Ike), 8-6. 145: Zachariah Delagdo (Ch) d. Joshua Grubb (ML), 8-1. 152: Trenton Miller (Wen) p. Tayten Cissne (Ch), 3:27. 160: John Rendon (Su) d. Joseph Schuyleman (Wen), 6-3. 170: Kael Campos (Su) d. Edwin Puga (Su), 13-9. 182: Josh Henning (Han) p. Emmanuel Gurrola (Su), 2:45. 195: Ricardo Colunga (East) d. Spencer Housden (East), 4-3. 220: Landon Bolson (Ch) p. Ashton Sanchez (ML), 0:30. 285: Miguel Angel Galvez (Davis) d. Akeakamai Paikuli (WV), 3-1.
Ellensburg runner-up, six to stateSPOKANE — Champions Francisco Ayala and Logan Stolen and a total of six state qualifiers led Ellensburg to a second-place finish at the 2A Region 4 tournament at East Valley.
With 13 schools from the CWAC and Greater Spokane League, the Bulldogs scored 139 points and trailed only second-ranked Othello, the CWAC league and district champion.
Ayala won the 152-pound title and pushed his senior record to 46-1, and Stolen earned an 8-7 win in the 170 final.
Grandview also had two winners in Evan Benitez (126) and Anthony Ramos (220), both juniors. Benitez remained undefeated at 32-0.
Prosser senior Neo Medrano outlasted Ellensburg’s Sean Davis 1-0 in the 182 final and improved to 42-6.
The four placers qualified for the 2A state championships on Friday and Saturday. Prosser and Selah advanced four and Grandview had three qualifiers.
Team scores: Othello 240.5, Ellensburg 139, Pullman 137.5, West Valley-Spokane 89, Selah 85.5, East Valley-Spokane 79, Grandview 78, Ephrata 78, Prosser 63, Shadle Park 62, Clarkston 41, East Valley-Yakima 38, Rogers 32.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Lucas Horner (SP) d. Nam Pham (Rog), 8-1. 113: Isaac Campos (Oth) d. Daniel Gonzalez (Oth), 4-2. 120: Mason Russell (Oth) p. Gabe Weza (Clk), 5:17. 126: Evan Benitez (Gr) d. Anthony Abundiz (Oth), 11-4. 132: Logan Utecht (WV) d. Aydin Peltier (Pull), 6-5. 138: Israel Acosta (Pull) p. Julian Sanchez (Gr), 3:17. 145: Ivan Acosta (Pull) p. Corbin Juarez (SP), 0:27. 152: Francisco Ayala (Ell) d. Alonzo Lopez (Se), for. 160: Hudson Sager (Eph) d. Mario Lamas (Se), 4-2. 170: Logan Stolen (Ell) d. Devin Pierce (EV-S), 8-7. 182: Neo Medrano (Pro) d. Sean Davis (Ell), 1-0. 195: Terrill Freeman (Oth) d. Josue Solorio (Oth), inj. 220: Anthony Ramos (Gr) d. Chase Bugni (Se), 8-1. 285: Alonzo Vargas (EV-S) p. Cotton Sears (Pull), 2:50.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Christopher Garcia (Oth) p. Kalob Riccelli (EV-S), 0:54. 113: Zander Boyd (Eph) p. Joseph Stahl (SP), 2:23. 120: Abel Acosta (Pro) p. Gavin McCloy (Pull), 2:32. 126: Jack Eylar (Ell) d. Dawson Bailey (Clk), 2-0. 132: Cohen Clark (WV) p. Alexander Mendez (Oth), 2:50. 138: Forrest Roylance (Oth) d. Samuel Gonzalez (Se), 4-1. 145: Camilo Mendez (Oth) d. Nelson Barragan (Eph), 4-2. 152: Colin Attaway (EV-Y) p. Braydon Flinders (Clk), 1:59. 160: Blaise Cross (Rog) d. Alex Anderson (Pro), 9-4. 170: Breck Hammond (Ell) d. Brayden Burgener (SP), inj. 182: Brandon Garza (Oth) md. Andrew Royston (WV), 9-1. 195: Samuel Sears (Pull) p. Josh Moreau (WV), 4:17. 220: Orlando Morales (EV-S) d. Jaxon Utter (Ell), for. 285: Jose Pelayo (Eph) d. Jacob Thomas Marks (Pro), 6-1.
Wildcats sending 17 to Mat ClassicTOPPENISH — Here come the Wildcats again.
With double state entries at four weights and 11 champions, Toppenish’s boys powered through the 1A Region 3 tournament on their home mats with a winning team total of 429.5 points.
The defending 1A state champions will return with 17 qualifiers. The top three placers advance to Mat Classic from this nine-team regional of SCAC teams.
Marcos Torrez (138), Jermiah Zuniga (152), Armando John (170) and Anthony Nava (285) won regional titles over teammates for the Wildcats. Their other winners included Steve Romero (106), Adan Estrada (113), Justyce Zuniga (126), Kiyanno Zuniga (145), Kaiden Kintner (182), Josh Luna (195) and Darrell Leslie (220).
The SCAC West also got wins from Wapato’s Raul Sanchez III (132) and Naches Valley’s Mitchell Helgert (160).
Team scores: Toppenish 429.5, Wapato 148, Zillah 124, Connell 123, Naches Valley 118, Royal 65, Wahluke 51, College Place 45, Kiona-Benton 34.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Steve Romero (T) p. Leonel Lustre (Z), 1:40. 113: Adan Estrada (T) md. Dennis Hernandez (R), 21-7. 120: Jordan Mendez (C) d. Noah Rodriguez (T), 6-3. 126: Justyce Zuniga (T) p. Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap), 3:06. 132: Raul Sanchez III (Wap) d. Jorge Espinoza (Z), 4-1. 138: Marcos Torrez (T) d. Ruben Rios (T), for. 145: Kiyanno Zuniga (T) p. Keeven Gifford (KB), 3:05. 152: Jermiah Zuniga (T) d. Zeb Piel (T), for. 160: Mitchell Helgert (NV) d. Seth Ordaz (T), 2-0. 170: Armando John (T) p. Fabrico Alvarez (T), 1:28. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) d. Adrian Magana (C), 6-0. 195: Josh Luna (T) p. Aiden Ford (Z), 0:29. 220: Darrell Leslie (T) d. Jackson Forsyth (C), for. 285: Anthony Nava (T) p. Miguel Camacho (T), 5:33.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Wyatt Gutierrez (NV) p. Jayden Vazquez (Wap), 1:35. 113: Eliuth Serra (C) p. Cameron Fonseca (Wap), 0:56. 120: Ryan Vader (Z) d. Aiden Badonie (Wap), 8-4. 126: Josue Mendoza (Wah) p. David Venancio (T), 4:58. 132: Gavin George (NV) d. Trenton Richie (Z), 2-1. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Christian Macias (Wap), 3:43. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Jose Gatica (T), 2:46. 152: Noe Hinojosa (Z) d. Isaias Lombera (C), 6-0. 160: Ethan Parker (CP) d. Teodoro Rios (T), 6-0. 170: Aram Garnick (R) p. Caige Coleman (NV), 2:57. 182: Parker Hodgen (CP) p. Adam Garcia (T), 2:47. 195: Andrei Smith (CP) d. Nathan Chavez (C), 8-4. 220: Anthony Zebrano (Wah) d. Hunter Turley (NV), 3-2. 285: Angel Leyva (Wap) d. Emmanuel Fernandez (KB), 4-0.
Three champions for SpartansCOWICHE — Granger went 3-for-3 in the championship finals of Saturday’s 16-school 2B Region 2 tournament at Highland.
Brothers Cody and Conan Northwind both reached 40 wins for the season by pinning their way to the 160 and 182 regional titles, respectively, and teammate Jose Toscano scored 19 points in the 138 final.
Granger finished second with 144 points and five qualifiers for the 1A state championships. The top four placers advanced to Tacoma.
Top-ranked Tonasket sure looked the part with six champions and 10 state qualifiers.
Kittitas qualified four for state while Cle Elum and Goldendale advanced three apiece.
Team scores: Tonasket 228.5, Granger 144, Warden 139, Okanogan 133.5, Lake Roosevelt 97, Kittitas 79, Burbank 68, Liberty Bell 49, Goldendale 44, White Swan 40, Cle Elum 39, Mabton 36, River View 32, Manson 25, Oroville 17.5, Highland 14.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106: Rodger Cate (LR) p. Gio Castro (War), 1:10. 113: Gerardo Hernandez (Ton) p. Carter Kate (Bur), 0:51. 120: Tanner Grooms (Ok) p. Isaac Rodriguez (Mab), 3:56. 126: Aaron Polito (Ton) md. Devin Boone (Bur), 10-2. 132: Angel Cruz (War) d. Keenan Denison (Ton), 9-6. 138: Jose Toscano (Gr) d. Tyge Plank (Ton), 19-14. 145: Logan Stucker (Ton) p. Christian Carson (LR), 5:23. 152: Chris Rodriguez (Ton) p. Landon Krohn (LR), 5:10. 160: Cody Northwind (Gr) p. Tyler Olson (Ok), 3:12. 170: Ameron Bretz (Ton) d. Thomas Sheeley (K), 7-1. 182: Conan Northwind (Gr) p. Birch Verdino (RV), 0:56. 195: Johnny Swartsel (Ok) p. Valentin Juarez (War), 1:31. 220: Granger Sutton (Ton) d. Damien Spears (LB), 6-2. 285: Joseph Cates (Ok) p. Anthony Contreras (War), 2:00.
THIRD-FOURTH
106: Jon Brooks (Bur) p. Miguel Depaz (Ton), 4:17. 113: Dillan Yazzie (LR) d. Landon Batton (CE), 9-2. 120: Manny Canales (War) d. Michael Gonzalez (War), 8-3. 126: Yolo Paz (LB) p. Adrian Alvarez (Gr), 0:55. 132: Wyatt Elias (Oro) tf. Storey Woodbury (Go), 17-1. 138: Jonathan Jones (K) md. Matthew Gray (Go), 14-6. 145: Fabian Cisneros (Gr) d. Israel Hernandez (War), for. 152: Josiah Skindzier (K) d. Fabian Garduno (WS), for. 160: Simon Jones (K) d. Raymond Holycross (Go), 15-11. 170: Josiah Beiter (CE) d. Austin Tzib (Mab), 1-0. 182: Evan Vanatta (Ton) p. Junior Garcia (LR), 0:46. 195: Marvin Valdez (Man) p. Lukus Mendoza (LB), 2:13. 220: Hans Miles (RV) d. Travis Sloan (Bur), 6-5. 285: Braydon White (Ok) d. Andres White (CE), for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.